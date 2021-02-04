Get paid to test mattresses

Mattress reviewing platform SleepJunkie.com is looking for candidates that will get ‘paid to sleep on the job” by trying three top-rated mattresses during a two-month period and writing detailed reviews of each experience.

Candidates will be paid $3,000 for your ‘sleep’ time and keep the mattress of their choice at the end of two-months.

*Applications are being accepted on their website: www.sleepjunkie.com/get-paid-to-sleep/