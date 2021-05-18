Yes. The sleep study site EachNight.com will pay the right candidate $1,500 dollars (in cash) to help learn more about the pros and cons of napping.
Details to sign up: https://eachnight.com/sleep-studies/get-paid-to-nap/
“EachNight’ provides the latest research and tips for better sleep, what affects sound sleep, good sleeping habits.
NOTE: We spend roughly a third of our lives sleeping.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
