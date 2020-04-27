Get moving for physical, mental health

“Physical activity is critical for lifelong weight management and overall health”

Fitness experts suggest adding just 30 minutes of fun physical activity to your day—walk, dance, stretch, or ride a bike—for a healthier body and mind.

Physical activity refers to any bodily movement that requires energy expenditure, whether it’s for work or play, daily chores, or daily commuting. Because of its role in energy balance, physical activity is a critical factor in determining whether a person can maintain a healthy weight.

*Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week and should perform muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.

*Children ages 6 to 17 need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day and should get a mix of bone strengthening, muscle building, and aerobic activities.