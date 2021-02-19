If you get food stamps, expect increased benefits

North Carolinians who get food stamps will see an increase in their benefits starting TODAY (Feb 19). The state Department of Health and Human Services saying that the added benefits will be dispersed over several days for those who already have an EBT card or pandemic-EBT benefits. The additional P-EBT benefits will be issued starting in March. Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328 on the day recipients normally receive benefits.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/state-to-increase-food-stamp-benefits-and-p-ebt-benefits/