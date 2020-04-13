How do I get my COVID-19 stimulus payment?

TURBOTAX: If you’ve already filed your taxes this year, you’re all set. There’s nothing you can change right now that will affect your stimulus payment. The IRS will automatically deposit your payment to the bank account provided on your return. If you had a balance due, or if you opted to receive your refund by mail, the IRS will mail your stimulus check to the address on your return.

2020 Stimulus Check Calculator here https://turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check/

Millions of Americans aren’t required to file tax returns, including those with very low incomes. Not all non-filers will have to use the online tool. Those who receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits, or Railroad Retirement benefits will get their payments automatically, the IRS said.

*The Treasury Department and IRS have launched a web-based tool designed to ensure that people who don’t normally file tax returns won’t miss out on upcoming economic stimulus payments.

The web tool will allow those people to give the IRS basic and a way to enter banking or other financial account information to set up direct deposit of the payments, which the IRS is planning to start this week. Otherwise, they will be mailed checks, a process that could take up to five months in some cases.

BTW: The stimulus payments — officially called Economic Impact Payments — will be up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples and an extra $500 for children under 17 who qualify. They start phasing out for individuals with incomes above $75,000, or $150,000 for couples.

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/10/irs-treasury-launch-online-tool-to-get-stimulus-payments-to-nonfilers-179208

FAFSA suspended

To provide relief to student loan borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency, your federal student loan payment has been ‘suspended’ which allows you to temporarily stop making your monthly (student loan) loan payment. This suspension of payments will last until Sept. 30, 2020, but you can still make payments if you choose.

https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/coronavirus