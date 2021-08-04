Search
Get a $100 gift card for getting your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Verne Hill Aug 04, 2021

North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards to people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

The offer from the state health department is available starting TODAY (Wednesday, Aug 4) and will run through the end of August or until the gift cards run out.

*If you drive someone to their first vaccine appointment, the state will give you a $25 card. You can even do this multiple times.  https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

Thursday News, AUG 05, 2021
