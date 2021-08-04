Get a $100 gift card for getting your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards to people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The offer from the state health department is available starting TODAY (Wednesday, Aug 4) and will run through the end of August or until the gift cards run out.
*If you drive someone to their first vaccine appointment, the state will give you a $25 card. You can even do this multiple times. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “Give the Gift of Life” Donate Blood Today! - August 5, 2021
- Carolina Classic Fair: Advance discounted tickets on sale now - August 5, 2021
- Thursday News, AUG 05, 2021 - August 5, 2021