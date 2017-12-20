Search
These are some of the GERM-iest things we touch daily?

Verne HillDec 20, 2017Comments Off on These are some of the GERM-iest things we touch daily?

Reality Check…

TV remote control

Computer keyboard + mouse

Your Purse (inside and out)

 

Anything in the Office Breakroom?

The microwave and refrigerator doors and the faucet are all covered in bacteria. NOTE: Rinse the coffee pot between uses, and run vinegar through it once a month.

 

Mobile phone: Likely 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.  https://goo.gl/SmYweg

Restaurant menus have 100 times more bacteria than a toilet seat,

 

Speaking of restaurants: Like a squeeze of lemon with your water? Think twice. Researchers looked at dozens of lemon wedges from the rims of glasses. They found nearly 70% of the lemons had disease-causing microbes, including E. coli and worse.   https://www.webmd.com/cold-and-flu/ss/slideshow-public-germs

 

Best way to eliminate germs, PROPERLY wash your hands!   Here’s the deal: Experts suggest to wash your hands with lots of soap and warm water for as long as you have the patience for, but aim for at least 20 to 30 seconds.  TIP: If you can sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song twice, you’ve washed long enough.

WebMD:  https://goo.gl/VVdNh9

NOTE: Hand sanitizer is the next best thing if you can’t get to a sink. Buy one with at least 60% alcohol. Rub it all over your hands until they’re dry.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
