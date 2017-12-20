These are some of the GERM-iest things we touch daily?

Reality Check…

TV remote control

Computer keyboard + mouse

Your Purse (inside and out)

Anything in the Office Breakroom?

The microwave and refrigerator doors and the faucet are all covered in bacteria. NOTE: Rinse the coffee pot between uses, and run vinegar through it once a month.

Mobile phone: Likely 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. https://goo.gl/SmYweg

Restaurant menus have 100 times more bacteria than a toilet seat,

Speaking of restaurants: Like a squeeze of lemon with your water? Think twice. Researchers looked at dozens of lemon wedges from the rims of glasses. They found nearly 70% of the lemons had disease-causing microbes, including E. coli and worse. https://www.webmd.com/cold-and-flu/ss/slideshow-public-germs

Best way to eliminate germs, PROPERLY wash your hands! Here’s the deal: Experts suggest to wash your hands with lots of soap and warm water for as long as you have the patience for, but aim for at least 20 to 30 seconds. TIP: If you can sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song twice, you’ve washed long enough.

WebMD: https://goo.gl/VVdNh9

NOTE: Hand sanitizer is the next best thing if you can’t get to a sink. Buy one with at least 60% alcohol. Rub it all over your hands until they’re dry.