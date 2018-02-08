Gerber ‘Spokesbaby’ for 2018

Lucas Warren, a 1 year old, from Dalton, Georgia has been chosen as the winner of Gerber’s 2018 ‘Spokesbaby’ contest.

Lucas was one of more than 140,000 constants. “Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts…” said Bill Partyka, CEO of Gerber.

BTW: Lucas is the first child with Down syndrome to be awarded the ‘Spokesbaby’ title since the contest began more than 90 years ago.

