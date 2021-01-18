George Orwell’s ‘1984’ Tops on Amazon’s Best-Seller List?

George Orwell’s ‘1984’, written in 1949, is the #2 best-selling book on Amazon!

George Orwell’s book “1984” seems less like fiction and more like a blueprint of what’s to come.

In less than a week of time, Twitter has permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform, Facebook has “indefinitely” suspended Trump. Amazon’s web hosting service has removed Parler from the internet by suspending its account with the app.

Democratic lawmakers, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), are calling for new congressional rules that would ban “gender specific” language on the House floor. All of this has happened following a violent riot inside the U.S. Capitol that led to the deaths of six people, including two police officers.

Democratic lawmakers move forward with legislation to impeach Trump as transitions out of office on Wednesday – arguing his rhetoric incited the violence that erupted in Washington, D.C., on January 6.

All of these events come as Democrats — many of whom remained silent last summer as extremists on the left ransacked businesses and set city streets on fire — are just days away from taking over control of every level of the federal government: the presidency, the Senate and the House of Representatives.

https://www.faithwire.com/2021/01/12/george-orwells-1984-tops-amazons-best-seller-list/