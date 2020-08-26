GCS to open learning centers on August 31…

Guilford County Schools will soon open learning centers in 13 schools for students who lack internet access, according to a news release from the school system. Starting this Monday, August 31, the centers will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning. FREE, but advanced registration is required gcsnc.schoolmint.net.

For assistance contact Student Assignment, 336-370-8303.

The schools that will house the centers are:

Cone Elementary

McLeansville Elementary

Reedy Fork Elementary

Parkview Elementary

Sedalia Elementary

Washington Elementary

Wiley Elementary

Eastern Middle

Jackson Middle

Southeast Middle

Andrews High

Northeast Guilford High

Southwest Guilford High

Families who have questions about the learning centers may contact Jeff Uhlenberg, Director of Extended Learning, at 336-370-2321, Ext. 5.