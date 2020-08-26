GCS to open learning centers on August 31…

Guilford County Schools will soon open learning centers in 13 schools for students who lack internet access, according to a news release from the school system. Starting this Monday, August 31, the centers will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning. FREE, but advanced registration is required gcsnc.schoolmint.net.
For assistance contact Student Assignment, 336-370-8303.
The schools that will house the centers are:
- Cone Elementary
- McLeansville Elementary
- Reedy Fork Elementary
- Parkview Elementary
- Sedalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary
- Wiley Elementary
- Eastern Middle
- Jackson Middle
- Southeast Middle
- Andrews High
- Northeast Guilford High
- Southwest Guilford High
Families who have questions about the learning centers may contact Jeff Uhlenberg, Director of Extended Learning, at 336-370-2321, Ext. 5.
