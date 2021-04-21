Gate City Professional Nannies hosting Diaper Drive

The two-day diaper collection will take place on April 30-May 1, 2021.

The Gate City Professional Nannies is partnering with Nanny by Design to host a two-day diaper drive event to benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

The need: baby diapers, pull ups and baby wipes.

Diaper sizes most needed: Baby Diapers 4 & 5, Pullups 4T & 5T

Again, ALL items collected will benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

More about the Diaper Bank of North Carolina at https://ncdiaperbank.org/