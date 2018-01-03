It’s official! Chip and Joanna Gaines (hosts of HGTV’s Fixer Upper are expecting their fifth child. Back in September, the Gaines announced their show, Fixer Upper, would end after the current 5th season… https://goo.gl/BVCMLu
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Gaines: Party of SEVEN? - January 3, 2018
- RECALL: Frozen biscuits - January 3, 2018
- CFNC: Knowledge for College event (DEC 3) - January 3, 2018