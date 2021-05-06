Search
Funerals for Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday at 3pm

Verne Hill May 06, 2021

Update: Funeral services for Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox will take place this afternoon (May 6) at the Holmes Convocation Center at Appalachian State University. Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m.   All guests will be required to wear face coverings. Services will start around 3pm.

Online: The service will be live streamed by AppTV and will also be available on the Watauga County Emergency Services Facebook page.

These two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies (Ward and Fox) died in the line of duty in that deadly stand-off near Boone on April 28, 2021.

Guest register books will be available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Boone Police Department. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home assisting the families.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/news/funerals-for-fallen-deputies-announced/article_5eea54cc-15af-52f3-b784-ba1b56126977.html

 

In lieu of flowers, Ward’s obituary states memorials may be made to Candice Ward, in care of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Both deputies died in a nearly 13-hour standoff after responding to a welfare check in Boone on April 28.

Online condolences may be shared with the Fox and Ward families at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

A GoFundMe for Ward and his family can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-sgt-chris-ward?qid=3015a9d7cd27d12bc8abbbac90d51774&amp;utm_campaign=p_cp_url&amp;utm_medium=os&amp;utm_source=customer.

A GoFundMe for Fox and his family can be found awww.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-k9-deputy-logan-fox?qid=3940525a224beeb1f0cbc7c9375b2056&amp;utm_campaign=p_cp_url&amp;utm_medium=os&amp;utm_source=customer.

 

 

