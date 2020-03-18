Fun: Learning at home during the Coronavirus pandemic

Parents, keep kids engaged, entertained and educated while stuck at home

Learn to draw…

Each weekday for the next few weeks, author and illustrator Mo Willems virtually invites kids into his studio at lunchtime around 1pm. Willems, known for his books “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!,” and “Waiting Is Not Easy!,”

Daily livestream doodle sessions for kids will remain online to be streamed afterwards.

View here: https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

Enjoy Dance…

Choreographer and “Fame” star Debbie Allen is offering a free online dance class at 4pm today (March 18) on Debbie Allen’s Instagram page.

BTW: In addition to its fitness benefits, dance and other forms of exercise can be useful for lowering stress levels and boosting mental health, a 2018 study showed.

https://www.instagram.com/therealdebbieallen/

Oh the (virtual) places will can go. Now, you get “go to the museum” and never have to leave your couch. According to Fast Company, Google Arts & Culture teamed up with over 500 museums and galleries around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world. This collection is especially good for students who are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/travel-trivia/stuck-at-home-these-12-famous-museums-offer-virtual-tours-you-can-take-on-your-couch-video/