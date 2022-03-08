Fuel saving tips from AAA Carolinas

Have you filled up your vehicle at the gas pumps this week? Yikes.
With gas prices now hovering (or exceeding) $4 dollars a gallon for regular unleaded in North Carolina, AAA Carolinas shares some common-sense TIPS on conserving fuel.
*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy
*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
*Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel.
*Minimize your use of air conditioning.
Learn more: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/
