FTC: Latest SCAM alerts

The FTC is warning that scammers are claiming to be from Apple and Amazon, put they are calling to rip us off.

Here’s what you need to know about these calls.

In one version of the scam, you get a call and a recorded message that says it’s Amazon. The message says there’s something wrong with your account. It could be a suspicious purchase, a lost package, or an order they can’t fulfill.

In another twist on the scam, you get a recorded message that says there’s been suspicious activity in your Apple iCloud account. In fact, they say your account may have been breached.

Bottom Line: It’s a scam. They’re trying to steal your personal information, like your account password or your credit card number. Hang up!!

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/12/fake-calls-apple-and-amazon-support-what-you-need-know