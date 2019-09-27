Friday News, September 27, 2019  

One week til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem Above normal temperatures for the first Weekend of Fall

(NEW) DoorDash security breach

The company said an unauthorized third party accessed some DoorDash user data on May 4 affecting some 4.9 million consumers, Dashers and merchants.

Users who joined after April 5, 2018, are not affected. DoorDash is encouraging anyone affected to change their passwords to one that is unique to DoorDash.

A dedicated call center is available 24/7 for support at 855–646–4683.

https://blog.doordash.com/important-security-notice-about-your-doordash-account-ddd90ddf5996

Cone Health in Greensboro has reported its first vaping death

Officials at hospitals in the Piedmont Triad are seeing a spike in the number of patients admitted for pulmonary disease caused by vaping.

BTW: The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that as of Thursday morning, 40 vaping cases have been reported in individuals in our state ranging in age from 16 to 72 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released this advisory about vaping use.

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/26/cone-health-in-greensboro-reports-first-vaping-death/

A tactical rescue team with the Winston-Salem Fire Department rescued a construction worker having a medical emergency on top of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Thursday morning. The worker had either a seizure or severe muscle spasms while doing masonry work on the top of St. Paul’s.

Firefighters went to the top of the church using scaffolding and stairs and used a basket and rope pulley system to lower the man about 80 feet down to the ground. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/man-rescued-from-atop-church-in-winston-salem/

Greensboro Aquatic Center is giving kids a chance to be mermaids?

The center is offering mermaid certification courses and a Mermaid Club.

The certification dates are Oct. 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498.

Winston-Salem: Update on the BUS 40 Improvement Project

“Crews will be working on Business 40 seven days a week”

Taking advantage of the good weather!

Mid-October = Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale

Avenue should be back open to two lanes in each direction.

Late October = Re-opening of Brookstown Avenue.

January 2020 = Cherry Street and Marshall Street should be back open.

TONIGHT: High School Football across the Triad

“Battle of The Bridge” tonight with Elkin at Starmount

Walkertown (4-0) at North Surry

Oak Grove (4-0) at Central Davidson

Davie County hosting Kannapolis Brown

Carver at North Forsyth

Forbush at Atkins

College Football – Games of Interest

(FRI Night) Duke at Virginia Tech (7pm)

(SAT GAMES)

Wake Forest at Boston College

UNC hosting #1 Clemson

NC State at Florida State

*Homecoming in Boone: App State hosting Coastal Carolina (3:30pm)

Reminder: Sunday is National Coffee Day (Sept 29, 2019)

Ask Sam in the Winston-Salem Journal…

(In honor of Mayberry Days going on this weekend in Mount Airy)

Question: On “The Andy Griffith Show,” how did Andy’s wife / Opie’s mother die?

Answer: Simple answer – it was never explained on the show.

The show, and Sheriff Andy, were first introduced on a 1960 episode of

“Make Room For Daddy” with Danny Thomas. Andy Griffith, then a popular nightclub comic, was the guest star. Thomas encountered the Mayberry sheriff after running a stop sign for a road that had not been built. On that show, there was a scene that mentioned Opie’s mother. But the episode did not give a cause of death or even reveal her name. https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-did-opie-s-mom-die-on-andy/article_aa550612-581f-5174-b128-5e3081e2ff57.html

Mayberry Days in Mt Airy – happening this weekend thru Sunday (Sept 23-29, 2019)

Presented by the Surry Arts Council

Celebrating the anniversary of “The Andy Griffith Show.” http://mayberrydays.org/

