Friday News, September 25, 2020

3 months until Christmas Day

Update: The Guilford County Board of Education approved a phased re-entry plan for students on Thursday. Assuming continued positive public health trends in the county (COVID-19), GCS students in elementary and middle school will be returning to classrooms in October, with high school students following in January.

Pre K-5 students back to five days a week, with grades pre-K-2 returning Oct. 20 and grades 3-5 returning Oct. 26.

Students at the district’s four public separate schools will also return five days a week.

For more information on reopening schools, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.

Police are investigating after a man (allegedly) was shot at an ATM at Northside Shopping Center around 2am Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

The 57-year old male was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information call (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/winston-salem-man-shot-at-atm-machine-police-say/

The short list of nominees: President Trump has narrowed his list of nominees for the Supreme Court – to five women. The pick will be announced at 5pm this Saturday.

CBN News: The most often mentioned name is Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/september/trumps-supreme-court-nominee-will-likely-come-from-this-short-list-of-5-women

Americans are making their voices heard. Many coming together to ‘peacefully protest.’ But some demonstrations are moving way beyond marches and picket signs. Some on the ‘left’ aim to shut down businesses and silence people – who do not agree with them.

Read an interesting article regarding ‘America’s Toxic ‘Cancel Culture’’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/september/how-americas-toxic-cancel-culture-ruins-lives-and-ends-careers

Update from the Tim Tebow Foundation: ‘Night to Shine 2021’ is going virtual next year – Friday, February 12, 2021. Providing an unforgettable prom night experience to individuals with ‘differing-abilities’. *Refer your church today on the News Blog.

https://us5.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=54658c4bd0ec498b929312f69&id=86f588724f&mc_cid=9aff0f5dbd&mc_eid=7ec467c0af

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman to

“lie in state” at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. *Ginsburg will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery. Note: Ginsburg passed away last Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/21/politics/ruth-bader-ginsburg-funeral-plans/index.html

“The Return” prayer event in Washington, DC on Saturday

Ways to (WATCH) the LIVE stream on the News Blog…

Faith leaders are calling on people around the globe to humble themselves and pray and repent as the world continues to wrestle with pandemic, social unrest, and political division. https://thereturn.org/frequently-asked-questions/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/lsquo-we-are-in-a-critical-time-rsquo-christian-leaders-call-for-revival-repentance-with-global-prayer-event

2020 Census: You have until Sept 30 to fill out the US Census.

Details at https://2020census.gov/

Less than 40 days til Election Day (Nov 3)…

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…Important Dates. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Reminder: PLEASE VOTE ONCE!

Know your rights to voice your opinion!

The Protesters’ Rights Project is a pro bono project organized and researched by law students through Wake Forest University School of Law.

The goal of this project: To inform ALL of us about our legal right as ‘protesters’.

https://libguides.law.wfu.edu/c.php?g=1054166&p=7656646

Busted. New York real estate isn’t cheap, but three transit employees managed to score a free space, if you will. The workers found a forgotten storage room under Track 114 – underneath Grand Central Station in NYC.

The 3 transit employees turned the room into a break room, a ‘man-cave’ if you will – equipped with a futon, Flat screen TV, internet, and even a fridge (filled with adult beverages). Their unauthorized man cave was discovered by transit officials and the 3 workers have been suspended pending disciplinary hearings.

Officials say the space presented a ‘fire hazard’. CNN

Question: How do you slip a futon into a hidden room with no one noticing? 😊

Do you have an old bike that needs a new ‘home’?

David Parsons with MissionCenterNC.org will take your OLD bicycles and repurpose them for local kids in need. You can drop off or David will arrange a pick-up! Details on the News Blog. Phone: 336-399-7613 Email: David@MissionCenterNC.org

www.MissionCenterNC.org https://www.facebook.com/missioncenternc

A translation of the Bible in American Sign Language has just been completed after 39 years of work.

Info on Deaf Missions + ASL videos go to www.deafmissions.org.

The organization also offers classes and produces devotionals for the deaf.

https://disrn.com/news/american-sign-language-bible-now-complete-after-39-years

WBFJ @ THE DRIVE-THRU FAIR – broadcasting LIVE (Oct 1-4)

WBFJ hosting the “Loose Change Toss” benefitting the local Salvation Army.

(THUR OCT 1 – SUN OCT 4 daily from 11am – 7pm) Details at www.wbfj.fm

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

The IDEAL room temperature = 68 to 72 degrees

Bedtime room temperature = between 60 to 67 degrees for healthy sleep.

SOURCE: National Sleep Foundation