Friday News, September 24, 2021

Allergy Alert: ‘Ragweed’ pollen levels in the MODERATE range through the weekend.

Salem Academy and College in Winston-Salem celebrating 250 years. The school’s semi-quin-centennial anniversary celebration kicks off this weekend with a series of events leading up to April 2022. *Salem Academy and College, founded in April 1772, is the oldest school in North Carolina and the oldest school for girls and women in the country.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/salem-college-celebrates-250-years/

Praying for those involved.

At least one fatality and 14 others injured in a deadly shooting yesterday at a grocery store (Kroger) in Collierville, Tennessee, near Memphis. The shooter apparently claimed his own life. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/24/us/five-things-september-24-trnd/index.html

Job Alert

Guilford County: Positions remain open for school nurses.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-working-to-hire-more-school-nurses-increase-vaccination-rates-enforce-mask-mandate/

Amazon is hiring more than 400 workers in the Triad area.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/companies/ready-to-hire/amazon-jobs-available-in-greensboro-nc-area/83

Bus drivers needed. A ‘driver shortage’ is forcing the Winston-Salem Transit Authority to temporarily suspend night service on 13 bus routes starting this evening (Sept 20).

WSTA is offering a $1,000 bonus to new hires who maintain employment for at least six months after their hire.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/driver-shortage-causing-cuts-in-winston-salem-night-bus-service/article

With four guns confiscated on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School campuses since the start of the school year, Superintendent Tricia McManus stressed ‘improved security’ during a News Conference on Thursday. In the latest incident, law enforcement officials found a gun in a student’s backpack at Mount Tabor High School on Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/we-are-not-sitting-back-with-four-guns-confiscated-on-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools/

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools continues its

‘clear bag policy’ for ‘ALL after school events’ including football games!

https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/121334

Acceptable: Clear, gallon-sized zip storage bags and Clear totes (12”x 6”x 12”).

*Chairs + blankets will still be allowed at events but are subject to search.

Update: Cone Health employees now have until October 28 to get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to meet employee vaccination requirements. For employees using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, the deadline remains October 1, 2021.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/cone-health-extends-deadline-for-employees-to-get-vaccinated/

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links about vaccination sites on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

Kelly Clarkson just released a new Christmas single…in September?!

Are we rushing the holidays a little? 😊

High School Football (Friday night)

Glenn at Reagan

East Forsyth at Davie County

Mount Tabor hosting Reynolds

Walkertown at West Stokes

NOTE: North Davidson and Oak Grove are ‘off’ this week.

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/journalnow-com-football-scouting-reports-week-6/

College Football

(TONIGHT) Wake Forest on the road playing Virginia…Kick off at 7pm

(SAT) Winston-Salem State University hosting Elizabeth City State

at Bowman Gray Stadium (SAT) at 1:30pm

For information go to wssurams.com

(THURS night) App State edging out Marshall by 1 point last night in Boone (31 – 30).

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/preview-appalachian-state-to-host-marshall-on-thursday-night/

NFL: Carolina Panthers over Houston last night.

Elkin Middle School was named a National Blue Ribbon School, one of eight schools (the ONLY middle school) in North Carolina to receive the honor from the U.S. Department of Education. The program recognizes schools based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/

Celebrating the movie’s 10th anniversary…

The Kendrick Brothers, creators of WAR ROOM and OVERCOMER, have re-released ‘COURAGEOUS Legacy’, now in theaters (beginning SEPT 24).

includes new scenes and an enhanced look and sound. https://www.courageousthemovie.com/

The Kendrick brothers’ documentary “Show Me the Father” still in theaters!

https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

Just a reminder:

Enrollment for Medicare opens October 15 (and ends Dec 7) for coverage in 2022.

And open enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road remains CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole.

*Crews hope to have the road back open by 5pm on Friday, October 1st…

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695