Friday news, September 21, 2018

*Fall officially begins this Weekend (Late Saturday evening at 9:54pm)

One week til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair. Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru this Thursday, Sept 27th

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem this weekend

A section of Business 40 between Broad Street and Peters Creek Parkway will be closed for the demolition work this weekend (Friday night thru Sun afternoon)

Update: The south Broad Street Bridge OVER Business 40 near Dash Ballpark is now CLOSED. A ‘new’ Broad Street Bridge will re-open this Spring 2019…

Hurricane Florence continues to cause problems down East.

The deadly Category 1 storm that made landfall last Friday caused widespread flooding, power outages and damage to our Coastal areas inland to the southeastern Sandhills.

*100 Local Volunteers needed: The Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Love Out Loud is asking for 100 volunteers to clean up debris in the flood-ravaged areas in Eastern North Carolina. The local volunteers will make ‘relief’ stops in New Bern, Jacksonville and Wilmington. Volunteers are needed with skills in carpentry, construction, general maintenance, medical assistance, spiritual counseling, landscaping and house cleaning. Volunteer and Donation Details: www.loveoutloudws.com/disaster-relief

Samaritan’s Purse: Flood Relief Volunteer Opportunities in New Bern, Jacksonville and Wilmington. Details now: https://www.spvolunteer.org/

Eat out for a good cause: Zaxby’s restaurants across the Piedmont Triad will donate 10% of sales from 5pm to 8pm (TODAY) to the American Red Cross for Florence disaster relief efforts. List of participating restaurants (in Winston-Salem, Lexington, Greensboro, Asheboro and King) on the News Blog…

Alert: State Officials are urging people NOT to travel to many areas in southeastern North Carolina. Warning: Roads that are clear now, may not be later.

At this time, there is not a safe, stable or reliable route for the public to use to get to and from Wilmington. Travel is not recommended in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, western Craven (west of Hwy 17), Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, southern Johnston (south of Hwy 70), Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and southern Wayne (south of Bus 70). Do not rely on your GPS systems for roadway information down East as these systems may re-route you to a road that is closed. Travel info at www.DriveNC.gov

Blood donors needed: Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS

Find a donation location: www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

The Weatherization Assistance Program helps low income, elderly, or disabled residents in seven counties in the Piedmont Triad (including Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph) save energy and reduce their utility bills by improving energy efficiency. Apply today for the Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Weatherization Program at www.ptrc.org. Questions? Call (336) 904-0300.

Food Deals…

Wendy’s is offering free burgers. For the rest of the month, with any Wendy’s purchase, get a free Dave’s Single at participating locations with the fast-food chain’s app. The app is available for Apple and Android devices. One offer per customer per day. Registration in app is required. Also, for a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents. Now through Sept. 30

Chick-fil-A is offering free orders of nuggets to everyone who creates a Chick-fil-A One account or signs into the chicken chain’s updated smartphone app through Sept. 29…

McDonald’s has a free fries deal for app users EVERY Friday through the end of the year…

Downsizing: Wells Fargo plans to cut up to 10% its workforce over the next three years. Wells Fargo has around 2,700 employees in Forsyth County and about 25,000 employees in the Charlotte area. All major banks are trying to cope with customers switching to digital self-service options. https://www.journalnow.com/business/wells-fargo-plans-to-cut-jobs-company-says-ceo-s/article_6bc4af94-0bfb-5d1f-a838-671f3b61647d.html

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, indicated she would be willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee provided certain conditions are met. Read more: http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/september/smear-him-with-some-sexual-impropriety-kavanaugh-accuser-given-a-deadline-to-testify

Buying “Dad shoes” is one thing. But purchasing new shoes with dirt and tape already on them – for more than $500 dollars– is quite another.

Online shoppers are sharing their distain on social media in response to a pair of shoes being sold by Italian brand Golden Goose on Nordstrom’s site for $530.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/entertainthis/2018/09/20/nordstrom-taped-shoes-530/1374378002/

NFL surprise? Cleveland Browns backup OB Baker Mayfield came off the bench and overcame a two-touchdown deficit to defeat the New York Jets 21-17 on Thursday night, the franchise’s first win in 635 days. Mayfield, the top pick of the 2018 NFL draft. https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2018/09/20/cleveland-browns-baker-mayfield-leads-rally-end-winless-streak/1376445002/

College Football

Wake Forest hosting Notre Dame this Saturday. Noon kick off at BB&T Football Field.

The Demon Deacons remain at home playingRice (Sept. 29) and Clemson (Oct. 6)

https://wakeforestsports.com/news/2018/1/17/Wake_Forest_Announces_2018_Football_Schedule.aspx

Friday Night Football…

Central Davidson at Oak Grove

Walkertown at West Stokes

Ragsdale at East Surry

North Davidson at South Rowan

*Parkland vs Southwest Guilford, both undefeated, square off tonight in conference play. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/prepzone/football/five-games-to-watch-in-week-two-undefeated-piedmont-triad/article_2c3eb415-6ee0-57bd-b630-f7e7ab9234a3.html