Friday News, September 20, 2019  

The Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem begins in 2 weeks Fall officially begins this Monday (Sept 23)

`Today is National Pepperoni Pizza Day Deals: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/09/19/national-pepperoni-pizza-day-deals-1-pizza-hut-pizza-friday/2343781001/

Breaking: CBS, WarnerMedia and Viacom said they will no longer run advertisements for e-cigarettes on their networks after an outbreak of illnesses and deaths associated with vaping. The CDC is investigating more than 450 cases of a lung disease suspected to be linked to vaping products. At least six deaths have been attributed to ‘vaping’. This month, Michigan became the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes, citing health concerns related to vaping. The e-cigarette industry has spent $57 million on TV ads this year.

Wake Forest University has initiated a ‘heat plan’ for Saturday’s Homecoming football game with Elon. Kick off at NOON at BB&T Field. Under the heat plan…

*Fans may bring one unopened bottle of water per person to BB&T Field. The water bottle must be sealed.

*BB&T Field will have misting stations available for fans.

(The misting stations will be located at Section 10 near the scoreboard, behind Section 11 and behind Section 19).

*Bottle filling stations are located at Sections 2, 5, 6 and 9, Wake Well is located at Section 19.

An Ohio church sign is going viral for its tongue-in-cheek response to thieves who stole the building’s air conditioning unit: “Whoever stole our AC Unit: Keep it. It’s hot where you’re going.” Pastor Gus Brown of Akron Alliance Fellowship Church said the $3,500 dollar air conditioning unit was taken from the building just days after it was installed.

Pastor Brown said the church sign isn’t meant to be taken literally, and the church believes there is “room for reconciliation” if the thieves make amends for their crime.

“Staying on this path will only get you one place. And we don’t want you to go there. Our desire is to even see (the thieves) at our church one day,” Brown said.

Prayer Concern: A tour bus carrying the road crew for country singer Josh Turner crashed Wednesday night in California, killing one and injuring seven others.

Josh Turner and his band were not on that bus.

All remaining September shows on Turner’s tour have been canceled.

Trade in your ‘used’ car seat and get a $30 dollar Walmart gift card.

The Walmart Car Seat Recycling Event continues through September 30 –

in celebration of National Baby Safety Month.

Simply take that used car seat to the Service desk to make the transaction!

High School Football: 11 area teams remain unbeaten!

Oak Grove at Lexington

Mount Tabor (2-2) at West Forsyth (4-0)

Greensboro Page (1-3) at East Forsyth (4-0)

Reynolds (1-3) at North Forsyth (0-3)

Atkins (1-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-4)

East Surry (4-0) at West Stokes (1-2)

College Football on Saturday

Wake Forest hosting Elon at Noon (Homecoming)

App State traveling to Chapel Hill taking on the Tar Heels. 3:30pm

NC State at home in Raleigh. 7pm

UNC-Charlotte at Clemson. 7:30pm

Event: “Carolina in the Fall” / Historic downtown Wilkesboro

Friday + Saturday (Sept 20 + 21) Bluegrass / Folk music / Food Trucks

Janet Spriggs has been sworn in as the 7th president at Forsyth Tech.

UNC Charlotte shooting suspect pleads guilty, gets life sentence

Addiction (including opioid abuse and misuse) is destroying individuals and families across North Carolina– and older adults are not immune.

(Workshop) “The Opioid Epidemic and Older Adults”

Speaker: “Matty” Ponce-de-Leon, Pastor of Arlington First Baptist Church in Jonesville and the author of “Broken: Returning in Desperation to the Cross”

Hosted by NC Baptist Aging Ministry in Thomasville

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 1 PM – 2:30 PM

$10 registration fee for this timely workshop / Open to the Public

FYI: Many seniors find themselves raising their grandchildren or caring for adult children in addiction. Some are financially burdened, and even victimized for their assets and medications. Others are themselves addicted to increasingly powerful narcotics used for pain management.

