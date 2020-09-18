Friday News, September 18, 2020

Governor Cooper: School districts in North Carolina will have the option to bring back elementary students (K-5th grade) for in-person learning beginning October 5. “Plan A” is the least restrictive of the three public school reopening plans under the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions. State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen suggesting that science has shown younger children have lower rates of infection and are less likely to spread the disease. In districts operating under Plan B, there has been little evidence of community spread.

Update: The EPA has approved Pine-Sol effective in killing the COVID-19 virus. The company recommends using the product full strength with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. For wet surfaces, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse.

Do you have an old bike that needs a new ‘home’?

David Parsons with MissionCenterNC.org will take your OLD bicycles and repurpose them for local kids in need. You can drop off or David will arrange a pick-up! Details on the News Blog. Phone: 336-399-7613 Email: David@MissionCenterNC.org

Congregations of the Southern Baptist Convention are being encouraged to use the alternate name, “Great Commission Baptists,” (instead of Southern Baptist) when referring to the largest Protestant denomination in the US.

The SBC executive committee also unveiled a new logo last month of its website showing the cross of Jesus Christ over an open Bible with the ‘new name’.

This Saturday: Dolls on Mission is hosting an in-person WORKSHOP.

From 9am to 1pm this Saturday at River Oaks Community Church, in Clemmons.

Registration is requested by emailing Leslie Van Noy leslie4him@yahoo.com.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

NOTE: Dolls on Mission is our Ministry of the Month for September!

Drive-Through Census event happening in Forsyth County…

Saturday, Sept.19, from 10 a.m.to noon at Enterprise Center on S. MLK Dive

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Tools to Request and Track Your Absentee Ballot

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites

Important Dates

Defund the police? Be careful what you wish for…

In probably one of the most ironic moments of 2020, members of the Minneapolis City Council asked the city’s police chief (Medaria Arradondo) how his department was responding to the city’s rise in violent crime just months after the council decided to begin defunding their police department.

“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?'” said Jamal Osman, newly elected council member of Ward 6 in Minneapolis. He said he’s already been inundated with complaints from residents that calls for police aren’t being answered.

Reports of street racing, daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults, and shootings have spiked since June! As CBN News reported in June, following the police killing of George Floyd in May, nine members of the city council vowed to disband the police department. That action is on hold…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/september/minneapolis-city-council-complains-to-police-chief-about-rising-crime-rate-after-pledging-to-defund-department