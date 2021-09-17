Friday News, September 17, 2021

Today is Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787. https://wallbuilders.com/constitution-hub/

Reminder: Fall begins this Wednesday, Sept 22.

High School Football (tonight)

East Forsyth hosting Reagan

West Forsyth hosting Mount Tabor

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has implemented a

‘clear bag policy’ now in place for ‘ALL after school events’. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/121334

Acceptable: Clear, gallon-sized zip storage bags and Clear totes (12”x 6”x 12”).

*Chairs + blankets will still be allowed at events but are subject to search.

Headline of the Morning

“Too much or too little sleep could harm your brain”

What to do, right? What is your ‘perfect SLEEP number’? 6, 7, 8, hours of sleep?

How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health,

according to a study published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/30/health/sleep-duration-alzheimers-dementia-risk-study-wellness/index.html

Fair or No Fair? Winston-Salem administrators are proposing to require the wearing of masks both indoors and outdoors at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem which is ‘scheduled’ to begin October 1st, in a bid to come up with rules that a majority of the Winston-Salem City Council can back. But City Manager Lee Garrity said Thursday that the fate of the proposal remains up in the air as the practical deadline looms for making the decision on whether to hold the fair at all.

*This Monday marks 10 days from the start of ‘the fair’ in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-may-require-masks-both-indoors-and-outdoors-at-fair/article

Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts announcing that the county is ‘abandoning’ any thought of putting a planned 50,000-square-foot event center at Tanglewood Park. BTW: More than 2,000 people responded to a survey the county conducted, with 83% saying they were opposed to locating an event center at Tanglewood Park.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-pulls-plug-on-tangelwood-event-center/article

New: The alleged shooter of a student at Mt Tabor High School on September 1st has been named. The shooter (also a student at the school) has been charged with murder and will likely be tried as an adult in Forsyth Superior Court.

“A long-simmering dispute over the summer” seems to have led to the shooting.”

https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/suspect-in-mount-tabor-high-school-identified-maurice-t-evans-jr-15-faces-murder-charge/article

MerleFest 2021 continues through Sunday.

Location: North Wilkesboro on the campus of Wilkes Community College. https://merlefest.org/

At the Box Office: The Kendrick brothers’ documentary “Show Me the Father”

in the Top 10 (#9) after its first weekend in theatres. https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

Saturday event: Oak Grove AME Zion in Greensboro is giving out a $10 gift card when you get a COVID test or a $100 gift card when you get your first dose of a COVID vaccine. Open to the first 1,000 people. The ‘vaccine’ event is happening at the church this Saturday (Sept 18) from 3 to 5pm in Greensboro.

BTW: The State Covid Dashboard shows around half (52%) of the state’s total eligible population is fully Covid-vaccinated. 56% have had at least one dose…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/greensboro-church-offers-covid-incentives-100-for-a-vaccine-10-for-a-test/83

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread of Covid-19…

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links about vaccination sites on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

The fitness goal of 10,000 steps a day is widely promoted, but a new study suggests that logging even 7,000 daily steps may go a long way toward better health. Middle-age people who walked at least 7,000 steps a day on average were 50% to 70% less likely ‘to die of any cause over the next decade’, compared with those who took fewer steps.

Recent research from Harvard Medical School has shown that, on average, approximately 4,400 steps a day is enough to significantly lower the risk of death in women. BTW: 10,000 steps = around 5 miles

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/how-many-steps-day-should-you-take-study-finds-7-n1278853

Update: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road in Winston-Salem will be CLOSED longer than originally expected due to a water main break.

*A contractor continues to work on that 24-inch water transmission line that was damaged earlier in the week. https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695

‘Mayberry Days’ begin this week in Mount Airy (September 21-26)

http://www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/index.html

‘Autumn at Oz Festival’ –Celebrating that 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz.

Beech Mountain hosting the final weekend coming up on September 24th-26th, 2021

During Autumn at Oz, you can skip down the yellow brick road with the Scarecrow, TinMan, and ToTo with craft vendors, petting zoo, face painting,

and the Land of Oz Exhibit featuring original props and costumes.

Tickets info / Details: https://www.landofoznc.com/autumnatoz