Friday News, September 14, 2018

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the Triad through Sunday evening.

Florence moving very slowly. The Category 1 storm made landfall Friday morning a few miles east of Wilmington, according to the National Hurricane Center.

*Good News? Florence made landfall as a Cat 1 storm, having been down-graded from a Cat 4 storm earlier in the week. *Bad News: Florence is barely creeping along, still drawing energy from the warm waters of the ocean.

*Biggest threat for the coastal areas of North and South Carolina will be gusty winds and life-threatening storm surge of floodwater miles inland…

BTW: Behind Florence in the Atlantic… Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Olivia

Critical need for blood donors: Call 1- 800 – RED CROSS

Live updates on fuel availability and gas station outages in states affected by Hurricane Florence including North Carolina. Download the fuel app on the News Blog

Shelter from the storm. The Joel Coliseum remains open as an official ‘evacuation center’ for individuals fleeing Florence. Wanna volunteer? www.redcross.org/volunteer

Because of the threat of heavy rain over the weekend…

New date for the annual Apple Festival @ Historic Bethabara Park is October 27th!

(Postponed) Free Movie Night showing of the movie ‘Coco’ at BB&T (DASH) Ballpark has been moved from Saturday night to Sunday, OCTOBER 28.

*Planning ahead: Non-perishable food items for Second Harvest as well as blankets to be given to area homeless through the Winston-Salem Police Foundation – will be collected at October’s Free movie night!

Waiting to help…

The NC National Guard has mobilized forces (personnel and resources) to assist areas affected by Hurricane Florence. A BIG shout out to men and women National Guard Armory Staging locations in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Asheboro, Mocksville, Mt Airy, Elkin and North Wilkesboro.

Fall Job Fair, hosted by the Winston-Salem Journal

This Wednesday, Sept 19th from noon til 4pm

Location: Bridger Field House at BB&T Football Field

*Job fields include Transportation, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Protective Services, Healthcare, Professional Careers, Skilled Trades, IT / Digital. www.journalnow.com

Mobile phone carriers including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile are offering waived and / or free services to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Verizon: Free calling, text and data in the areas most impacted by the storm.

Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees for customers in the affected areas from Sept. 12 – Sept. 25.

T-Mobile AT&T plans to provide unlimited talk, text, and data for wireless and PREPAID customers in areas most affected, and the same for T-Mobile customers.

T-Mobile is also offering “Text to Give” to help those impacted by Florence…

To donate $10 to the American Red Cross, text FLORENCE to 90999

Tips: Wind-proofing your deck or patio furniture

Some practical tips beyond stacking your chairs + turning over the patio table

Staking down your outdoor stuff

Bungee Cords and nylon cords

(Unique) Museum or Earthquake Gel?

Best: Bring the Patio Furniture Indoors

College Football: Wake Forest falling to Boston College at home Thursday nite.

The Demon Deacons remain at home, hosting Notre Dame (Sept. 22), Rice (Sept. 29) and Clemson (Oct. 6) all at BB&T Football Field.

NEW / ACC Basketball: The Deacons will play their first ACC game at Georgia Tech on Jan. 5, part of an 18-game league schedule.

Intern gets Dream Job

After weeks of tossing and turning, Mattress Firm has named

Juliane Nguyen as the Company’s first Snoozetern.

UPDATE: ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ opens this Wednesday, September 19th.

In conjunction with Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ (formerly Triad Community Kitchen), ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ offers a new breakfast and lunch option for downtown Winston-Salem.

Location: 200 W Second Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Providence Culinary Training

Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) offers a 13-week, hands-on training experience, culminating in a one-week internship with one of Providence’s employment partners. Culinary students who graduate through ‘Providence Culinary Training’ go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now at Providence Kitchen at BB&T. Learn more: https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html