Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, September 13, 2019

Friday News, September 13, 2019

Verne HillSep 13, 2019Comments Off on Friday News, September 13, 2019

Like

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for several islands in the Bahamas with another ‘system’ forming in the Caribbean. This includes Grand Bahama Island and the Ab-a-cos, the islands most devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/09/12/tropical-storm-likely-form-near-bahamas-could-become-hurricane/2299902001/

 

Actress Felicity Huffman will be sentenced later today in that the college admissions cheating scandal.  Huffman says she will accept whatever punishment the court deems appropriate.  Huffman has admitted to paying $15,000 dollars to have her oldest daughter’s S-A-T exam answers corrected to artificially boost the score.  https://myfox8.com/2019/09/13/felicity-huffman-is-set-to-become-the-first-parent-sentenced-for-the-college-admissions-scandal-friday/

 

Trader Joe’s is ‘coming soon’ to Greensboro and they are hiring!

The store’s application period runs through Sept. 17.

Trader Joe’s will be located at Brassfield Shopping Center near the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden. Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour.

Trader Joe’s website   https://myfox8.com/2019/09/12/trader-joes-in-greensboro-coming-soon-now-hiring/

 

Business: GameStop is closing up to 200 stores nationwide by February.

And in a record year of store closings, Old Navy announced plans to open 800 new locations as part of its upcoming split from parent company the Gap.  https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/09/12/old-navy-store-openings-800-new-stores-planned-off-mall-locations/2304074001/

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival this Saturday + Sunday.  Everyone is invited. Celebrate a multi-national unity in Jesus Christ.  The Middle Eastern Christian Festival hosted by Friendly Arabic Church on 1292 Whicker Road in Kernersville. Saturday + Sunday (Sept 14 + 15)  / 10am til sundown

http://www.friendlyarabicchurch.com/

 

Muddy Creek Cafe in Bethania is moving to another historic Moravian location, Old Salem. The cafe will open beneath T. Baggie Merchant in November.

The (new) Muddy Creek at Old Salem will be a cafe, but NO music hall. However, it will continue its popular open-mic nights and have occasional acoustic shows.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/muddy-creek-cafe-is-headed-to-old-salem-part-of/article

 

Suicide Prevention:  Fact: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.   Since 1999, the suicide rate has climbed 33%.  For every person who dies by suicide, 280 people think seriously about it but don’t act, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.  What you say (and don’t say) could save a person’s life.  Check out the News Blog for tips to help those who are struggling to find hope and purpose.   Suicide Prevention Hotline:   Call 1-800-273-8255

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/09/10/suicide-prevention-how-help-someone-who-suicidal/965640002/

 

9/11 event happening in Greensboro early Saturday morning

The City of Greensboro will host its 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor those who lost their lives including first responders on 9/11.

Saturday morning (Sept 14): Registration begins at 7:30am. The climb starts at 9am.

Location: Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 North Greene Street in Greensboro

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/911-events-memorials-stair-climbs-greensboro-winston-salem-burlington/83

 

SPORTS

(NFL): Carolina Panthers lose again this time to the BUCS at home. 

 

College Football

(FRI) Wake Forest hosting the Tarheels at BB&T Field this evening. 

Kick off at 6pm. *Expect HEAVY traffic around Deacon Blvd and University.

 

High School Football

The battle of the undefeated: Parkland VS East Forsyth in Kville. Both are 3-0.

North Davidson at Oak Grove

Mt Tabor @ Reynolds

Glenn at North Forsyth

Surry Central at east Surry

Starmount vs Forbush

 

 

Ram Football: Winston-Salem State ‘home opener’ against Catawba. 

Kick Off at 6pm this Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

NOTE: There is a new ‘Clear Bag’ Policy now in effect at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The policy limits the size and type of bags that fans can bring into the stadium.

Think gallon -size plastic bag!

Check out the News Blog for what to bring and not to bring to the stadium!

https://www.wssu.edu/about/news/articles/2019/09/wssu-adopts-clear-bag-policy.html

 

 

Most elementary school kids don’t have their college plans firmed up, but one University of Tennessee super-fan can mark that off of his list.

The Florida fourth-grader who was bullied for his original T-shirt design showing off University of Tennessee spirit has been awarded a “four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.”   The university also adopted the homemade UT logo as an official design and has pre-sold more than 50,000 shirts since it went on sale online. UT won’t profit from the shirts. Proceeds of the UT shirts will to the charity “Stomp Out Bullying”.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/university-of-tennessee-gives-scholarship-bullied-student-who-designed-school-shirt

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5 Bridge to Recovery
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Clear Bag’ Policy @ WSSU football games

Verne HillSep 13, 2019

UT offers bullied Florida fourth-grader full ride?

Verne HillSep 13, 2019

Suicide Prevention

Verne HillSep 13, 2019

Community Events

Aug
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Sep
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins[...]
Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Sep
14
Sat
8:00 am Fall & Winter Clothing & Toy Con... @ Lewisville United Methodist Church (Lewisville)
Fall & Winter Clothing & Toy Con... @ Lewisville United Methodist Church (Lewisville)
Sep 14 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Lewisville UMC Preschool 336.945.3203 The Toy & Clothing Consignment Sale continues Monday, September 16 (9:30-12:30) & (5-8pm)
8:00 am Free Bible Seminar @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Free Bible Seminar @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Sep 14 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Topic: “If God Is For Us, Who Can Be Against Us?” It’s Free, however registration is recommended 336.759.0591 http://www.vintagebiblecollege.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes