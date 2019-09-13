Friday News, September 13, 2019

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for several islands in the Bahamas with another ‘system’ forming in the Caribbean. This includes Grand Bahama Island and the Ab-a-cos, the islands most devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Actress Felicity Huffman will be sentenced later today in that the college admissions cheating scandal. Huffman says she will accept whatever punishment the court deems appropriate. Huffman has admitted to paying $15,000 dollars to have her oldest daughter’s S-A-T exam answers corrected to artificially boost the score. https://myfox8.com/2019/09/13/felicity-huffman-is-set-to-become-the-first-parent-sentenced-for-the-college-admissions-scandal-friday/

Trader Joe’s is ‘coming soon’ to Greensboro and they are hiring!

The store’s application period runs through Sept. 17.

Trader Joe’s will be located at Brassfield Shopping Center near the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden. Trader Joe’s is looking for crew members to work up to 38 hours a week with a pay range of $11 to $15 an hour.

Business: GameStop is closing up to 200 stores nationwide by February.

And in a record year of store closings, Old Navy announced plans to open 800 new locations as part of its upcoming split from parent company the Gap. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/09/12/old-navy-store-openings-800-new-stores-planned-off-mall-locations/2304074001/

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival this Saturday + Sunday. Everyone is invited. Celebrate a multi-national unity in Jesus Christ. The Middle Eastern Christian Festival hosted by Friendly Arabic Church on 1292 Whicker Road in Kernersville. Saturday + Sunday (Sept 14 + 15) / 10am til sundown

Muddy Creek Cafe in Bethania is moving to another historic Moravian location, Old Salem. The cafe will open beneath T. Baggie Merchant in November.

The (new) Muddy Creek at Old Salem will be a cafe, but NO music hall. However, it will continue its popular open-mic nights and have occasional acoustic shows.

Suicide Prevention: Fact: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Since 1999, the suicide rate has climbed 33%. For every person who dies by suicide, 280 people think seriously about it but don’t act, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. What you say (and don’t say) could save a person’s life. Check out the News Blog for tips to help those who are struggling to find hope and purpose. Suicide Prevention Hotline: Call 1-800-273-8255

9/11 event happening in Greensboro early Saturday morning

The City of Greensboro will host its 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor those who lost their lives including first responders on 9/11.

Saturday morning (Sept 14): Registration begins at 7:30am. The climb starts at 9am.

Location: Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 North Greene Street in Greensboro

SPORTS

(NFL): Carolina Panthers lose again this time to the BUCS at home.

College Football

(FRI) Wake Forest hosting the Tarheels at BB&T Field this evening.

Kick off at 6pm. *Expect HEAVY traffic around Deacon Blvd and University.

High School Football

The battle of the undefeated: Parkland VS East Forsyth in Kville. Both are 3-0.

North Davidson at Oak Grove

Mt Tabor @ Reynolds

Glenn at North Forsyth

Surry Central at east Surry

Starmount vs Forbush

Ram Football: Winston-Salem State ‘home opener’ against Catawba.

Kick Off at 6pm this Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

NOTE: There is a new ‘Clear Bag’ Policy now in effect at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The policy limits the size and type of bags that fans can bring into the stadium.

Think gallon -size plastic bag!

Check out the News Blog for what to bring and not to bring to the stadium!

Most elementary school kids don’t have their college plans firmed up, but one University of Tennessee super-fan can mark that off of his list.

The Florida fourth-grader who was bullied for his original T-shirt design showing off University of Tennessee spirit has been awarded a “four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.” The university also adopted the homemade UT logo as an official design and has pre-sold more than 50,000 shirts since it went on sale online. UT won’t profit from the shirts. Proceeds of the UT shirts will to the charity “Stomp Out Bullying”.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/university-of-tennessee-gives-scholarship-bullied-student-who-designed-school-shirt