Friday News, September 07, 2018

Rain chances go UP, temperatures go down for the weekend

Reminder: Grandparents Day is this Sunday (Sept 9)

21 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair.

Save now: Advance tickets are on sale now thru Thursday, Sept 27th (11:59pm)

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. According to a post on her website, Lotz found out about the cancer diagnosis exactly three years after she discovered her husband unconscious in their pool.

Lotz says God is still in control and she believes in the healing power of Jesus…no matter what the outcome!

“On the afternoon of August 17, 2015, between 3:00 and 3:30, as you may know, I discovered my husband, Danny, unresponsive in our pool. Two days later he was Home! Three years to the day, on the afternoon of August 17, 2018, at the very same time of day…3:00 to 3:30…I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/september/pray-for-god-to-heal-me-anne-graham-lotz-reveals-breast-cancer-diagnosis

More than half of Guilford County Schools have had problems with their air conditioning systems this school year. According to school officials, the hot temperatures, humidity and thunderstorms have been putting a strain on their systems

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/09/06/guilford-county-schools-face-grueling-heat-amidst-ac-issues

The Greensboro Aquatics Center is expanding.

Hotel and motel occupancy taxes will pay for the new $8 million dollar building that will house a 4th pool with 19 additional swimming lanes.

*Construction is expected to be completed in June of next year

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/09/06/greensboro-aquatics-center-expansion-underway

RECALL: Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America due to seatbelts causing a fire during a crash. The recall covers trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 24.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/ap-top-news/2018/09/06/ford-recalls-2m-pickup-trucks-seat-belts-can-cause-fires

College Football

(SAT) Wake Forest University vs Towson (noon kick off)

Wake introducing a ‘clear-bag policy’ for the first time on Saturday during the Deac’s home opener at BB&T Football Field.

*Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag the size of a ‘one-gallon clear plastic bag’, such as a Ziploc bag. *Ladies will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag.

*Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/football/wake-forest-implementing-clear-bag-policy/article_b9a0acad-fb06-549b-b2ea-3519d7162011.html

(SAT) Rivalry in the making: Mountaineers vs the 49ers

App State vs UNC Charlotte this Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Kick off 6pm.

BTW: The Mountaineers have 12 players on its roster that are from either the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area or one of the surrounding counties. www.journalnow.com

The Carolina Coast keeping an ‘eye’ on ‘Florence’.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Florence will become a major hurricane (likely a Category 3 storm) by early next week. Swells from the storm are expected to reach the North and South Carolina Coasts as early as this weekend, with an increased risk of Rip Currents. NOTE: Two other tropical systems could join Florence in the Atlantic over the next few days. Their names will be Helene and Isaac.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/09/07/florence-forecast-to-restrengthen-to-a-major-hurricane-by-next-week

Free Community Clinic this Saturday / Noon – 4 p.m.

Location: Christ Center Assembly, 2721 W. Mountain St., Kernersville

Free screenings: Vision, blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure will be available. Transportation is available by calling 980-329-4946.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/go-see-do-thursday-sept/article_de25620f-c49f-5f3d-a239-0e4582360254.html

Bookmarks Festival in Downtown Winston-Salem

Today through Sunday (Sept 7 – 9)

www.bookmarksnc.org

Celebrate model aviation while helping those in need in our community.

The 4th Annual Miniature Air Show

This Saturday morning – September 8 – starting at 10am.

Location: Hobby Park, 2301 W Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.

*Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Sponsored by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) club and the Hobby Park Radio Control Aircraft Club. https://modelaircraft.org/events?field_event_type_target_id=All&field_address_administrative_area=All&field_address_district=All&field_event_category_target_id=All&field_event_end_date_value=&field_event_start_date_value=&page=2

This Saturday, downtown Marion will celebrate its first ever Western North Carolina ‘BigFoot Festival’. Recently, Mayor Steve Little proclaimed ‘BigFoot’ the official animal of Marion. WBTV

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Reason: The median walls are being replaced

I-40 EB just past the Hwy 52 interchange. Left lane CLOSED through Sept 21

ALERT: Davidson County / near Thomasville

Road closure with a detour week days through Oct 05th. 7am to 3:30pm Mon-Fri

Midway School Road between Old Greensboro and Hwy 109