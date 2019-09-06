Friday News, September 06, 2019  

Reminder: This Sunday (Sept 8) is Grandparents’ Day

Traffic Alerts for the weekend

Winston-Salem – Lane Shift with Road Closure

Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue will be

CLOSED both directions this weekend (8pm tonight – 6am Monday morning)

The NC Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro (now thru Sun)

*Several streets will be closed this weekend. If you are attending the event, you are encouraged to arrive early and carpooling is strongly advised.

Church St, Elm St, Davie St, Greene St, and Friendly Ave. Also…Market St, Lindsay St,

Summit Ave, Bellemeade St, Commerce St, and Renaissance Plaza.

NC DOT / Guilford County: https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/RegionSummary

Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors

50 writers in town for the event that runs through Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem

Locations: Bookmarks bookstore, 634 W. Fourth St., to Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St.; Holly Avenue, Poplar and Spruce streets. Cost: varies from free and up. J

Info and Schedule: www.bookmarksnc.org

The travel booking site Expedia sharing several ‘travel tips’ for the upcoming holiday travel season. Three main takeaways:

*Booking two weeks to a month out will typically save you some money.

*Travel on the holiday (if you can) to get a better deal on your flight.

*Try your best NOT to travel on the Saturday before any holiday. Most expensive.

Before booking your trip:

Thanksgiving: The worst day to travel is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving Day.

Christmas: The busiest day to fly is December 21st.

Read more: https://clark.com/travel/expedia-book-holiday-flights/?utm_source=Clark+Newsletter

Do you receive local TV over-the-air? Are you missing local channels?

Simply re-scan your smart TV later TODAY (Sept 6) to continue picking up specific local channels including… WXII 12, CW-20 and all UNC-TV channels

*The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.

*FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you do not need to re-scan.

REASON: Many over-the-air TV channels locally are having to ‘changing frequencies’ to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC.

Spring of 2020 these channels will need to be rescanned: WGHP Fox-8 and WFMY CBS-2

More information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan and www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp

High School Football TONIGHT…Reagan hosting Watauga

East Surry at North Surry

East Forsyth at Mount Tabor

West Forsyth hosting North Mecklenburg

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/five-games-to-watch-in-week-east-forsyth-travels-to/

Wake Forest on the road at Rice tonight… Kick off at 8pm!

App State hosting UNC-Charlotte in Boone on Saturday. 3:30pm Kick off

Tennis: Serena advances to the finals of the US Open…

Headline of the morning: “Scuppernong is just one type of Muscadine grape?”

A popular saying is, “All Scuppernongs are Muscadines, but not all Muscadines are Scuppernongs.”

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/scuppernong-is-just-one-type-of-muscadine-grape/

At the Box Office: The faith-based film Overcomer from The Kendrick Brothers (makers of War Room, Facing the Giants and Courageous) still in the Top 5 at the Box Office this week. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Check out the latest music and movie reviews from Focus on the Family

on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/overcomer-2019

The latest on Dorian

Update: Hurricane Dorian made ‘landfall’ over Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 storm around 9am this morning with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

NOTE: Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center

AND tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml

The death toll is up to 30 in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Dorian

once a Cat 5 hurricane

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/september/decimated-apocalyptic-first-views-emerge-of-bahamas-devastation-as-dorian-marches-up-east-coast

*Samaritan’s Purse has airlifted over 30 tons of emergency items along with ‘disaster relief team specialists’ to the Bahamas

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/hurricane-dorian-relief/

*New: Royal Caribbean International is using its own fleet to deliver 43,000 bottles of water and 10,000 meals residents of the Bahamas.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/hurricane/royal-caribbean-sends-huge-shipmen-dorian-supplies-to-bahamas