Friday News, September 03, 2021

Beautiful Labor Day weekend ahead…

Update: Mount Tabor High School remains CLOSED today (Friday) after that deadly shooting on Wednesday.

*Activities at the school have been cancelled through the weekend.

*Students will return to school on Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday.

NOTE: Any student experiencing distress or anxiety related to this incident, are encouraged you to reach out to their school counselor for support.

Spartan Strong. The Twin Arches over US 52 and the Green Street suspension bridge are lit up in Mount Tabor ‘blue and gold through the weekend. Mayor Allen Joines directed that the arches, as well as City Hall and the Strollway bridge over Salem Parkway be illuminated. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-goes-spartanstrong-for-mount-tabor-following-deadly-school-shooting

Breaking this morning: “Lexington Barbecue Festival NOT happening in 2021”

The 38th Annual Barbecue Festival in Lexington (originally set for Saturday, October 23, 2021) has been cancelled for 2021. During a press conference Friday morning, festival organizers said ‘the postponement is due to rising COVID-19 cases as well as restaurant industry hardships’. The decision was made after discussions with health officials.

“Alarming rise in COVID cases in Rowan County”

According to the State Health Dept (NC-HHS), Rowan County, on Wednesday (Sept 1) had the highest COVID rate per 100,000 people in the state. The percent positivity rate in Rowan County is around 21%, compared to the statewide average of nearly 13%.

Earlier this week, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reported more than 17% of their students were at home quarantining. On Monday, the district extended their mask mandate until Oct. 11. For now, the advice from the Health Department stays the same. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated.

Update: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL in Salisbury has been cancelled.

After careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County Health Department, Novant Health and the City of Salisbury, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s Cheerwine Festival, originally set for September 18. https://cheerwinefest.com/

‘The Mayberry Effect’? For the last five years, Chris Hudson’s life has been dedicated to Andy Griffith and the show set in the fictional town of ‘Mayberry.’

Chris just released a documentary called, The Mayberry Effect. In part, it explores how Andy’s home of Mount Airy has become the place for any and all Mayberry fans.

‘The Mayberry Effect’ documentary is available on Prime Video, RedBox and VUDU.

Looking for a COVID-19 testing?

Novant Health has re-opened its COVID-19 ‘testing location’ at Hanes Mall.

Due to increased demand, the COVID-19 drive-through testing location located in the former Sears Auto Center will operate Monday – Friday, from 7am – 3pm.

While drive-up testing will be available, appointments are required.

Rapid tests are not available. Another source: Test Site Finder

Update: The state has extended the ‘cash cards for Covid-vaccinations’ program through mid-September. The cards will now be available (at specific locations including the Forsyth County Health Department) through September 13, 2021.

Paralympics in Tokyo continue through Sunday (Sept 5).

High School Football

College Football

Thursday games (SEPT 2)

App State lopsided win over ECU (33-19) last night in Charlotte!

NC State over South Florida 45-0

FRIDAY (SEPT 3)

UNC at Virginia (6pm)

Wake Forest hosting Old Dominion (7pm)

Duke at UNC-Charlotte (7pm)

SATURDAY (SEPT 4)

Clemson vs Georgia in Charlotte (‘Carolina Panther’ Stadium)

Kick off at 7:30pm.

NOTE: Rams Football on hold this weekend.

WSSU’s game with UNC Pembroke scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium has been canceled because of several cases of positive COVID-19 tests within the Pembroke team. The Rams next game (Sept. 11) at Catawba