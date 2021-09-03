Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, September 03, 2021

Friday News, September 03, 2021

Verne HillSep 03, 2021Comments Off on Friday News, September 03, 2021

Like

Beautiful Labor Day weekend ahead…

 

Update: Mount Tabor High School remains CLOSED today (Friday) after that deadly shooting on Wednesday.

*Activities at the school have been cancelled through the weekend.

*Students will return to school on Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday.

NOTE: Any student experiencing distress or anxiety related to this incident, are encouraged you to reach out to their school counselor for support.

https://www.facebook.com/wsfcsofficial

 

Spartan Strong.  The Twin Arches over US 52 and the Green Street suspension bridge are lit up in Mount Tabor ‘blue and gold through the weekend. Mayor Allen Joines directed that the arches, as well as City Hall and the Strollway bridge over Salem Parkway be illuminated.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/winston-salem-goes-spartanstrong-for-mount-tabor-following-deadly-school-shooting

 

Breaking this morning: “Lexington Barbecue Festival NOT happening in 2021”

The 38th Annual Barbecue Festival in Lexington (originally set for Saturday, October 23, 2021) has been cancelled for 2021. During a press conference Friday morning, festival organizers said ‘the postponement is due to rising COVID-19 cases as well as restaurant industry hardships’. The decision was made after discussions with health officials.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/events/lexington-barbecue-festival-postponed-due-to-rise-in-covid-19-cases-restaurant-industry-hardships/

 

“Alarming rise in COVID cases in Rowan County”

According to the State Health Dept (NC-HHS), Rowan County, on Wednesday (Sept 1) had the highest COVID rate per 100,000 people in the state. The percent positivity rate in Rowan County is around 21%, compared to the statewide average of nearly 13%.

Earlier this week, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reported more than 17% of their students were at home quarantining. On Monday, the district extended their mask mandate until Oct. 11. For now, the advice from the Health Department stays the same. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated.

https://www.fox46.com/news/local-news/rowan-county-health-dept-extends-100-incentive-due-to-alarming-rise-in-covid-19-cases/

 

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread!

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

 

 

Update: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL in Salisbury has been cancelled.

After careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County Health Department, Novant Health and the City of Salisbury, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s Cheerwine Festival, originally set for September 18. https://cheerwinefest.com/

 

 

‘The Mayberry Effect’?  For the last five years, Chris Hudson’s life has been dedicated to Andy Griffith and the show set in the fictional town of ‘Mayberry.’

Chris just released a documentary called, The Mayberry Effect. In part, it explores how Andy’s home of Mount Airy has become the place for any and all Mayberry fans.

‘The Mayberry Effect’ documentary is available on Prime Video, RedBox and VUDU.

https://www.themayberryeffect.com/

 

 

 

Looking for a COVID-19 testing?

Once you hit the ‘testing’ link, just insert your zip code.  Check out the News Blog.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place

 

Novant Health has re-opened its COVID-19 ‘testing location’ at Hanes Mall.

Due to increased demand, the COVID-19 drive-through testing location located in the former Sears Auto Center will operate Monday – Friday, from 7am – 3pm.

While drive-up testing will be available, appointments are required.

Rapid tests are not available. Another source: Test Site Finder

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/newsid33987/2566/novant-health-reopens-covid-19-testing-location-at-hanes-mall.aspx\

 

Update: The state has extended the ‘cash cards for Covid-vaccinations’ program through mid-September.  The cards will now be available (at specific locations including the Forsyth County Health Department) through September 13, 2021.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/winston-salem-extends-cash-cards-for-vaccinationsThe

 

Paralympics in Tokyo continue through Sunday (Sept 5).

Ways to watch here: https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020/schedule

 

 

High School Football

 

College Football

Thursday games (SEPT 2)

App State lopsided win over ECU (33-19) last night in Charlotte!

NC State over South Florida  45-0

 

FRIDAY (SEPT 3)

UNC at Virginia (6pm)

Wake Forest hosting Old Dominion (7pm)

Duke at UNC-Charlotte (7pm)

 

SATURDAY (SEPT 4)

Clemson vs Georgia in Charlotte (‘Carolina Panther’ Stadium)

Kick off at 7:30pm.

*Source: Winston-Salem Journal

 

NOTE: Rams Football on hold this weekend.

WSSU’s game with UNC Pembroke scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium has been canceled because of several cases of positive COVID-19 tests within the Pembroke team. The Rams next game (Sept. 11) at Catawba

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostLocal Covid updates -August 2021
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5 for SEPT 5, 2021

Verne HillSep 03, 2021

Local Covid updates -August 2021

Verne HillSep 03, 2021

NC CASH.COM: You could have unclaimed cash and property

Verne HillSep 03, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed especially cereal, crackers & canned meats. as well as other grocery items for their food. Also, volunteers and volunteer groups are needed for special projects. Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes