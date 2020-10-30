Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, October 30, 2020

Friday News, October 30, 2020

Verne HillOct 30, 2020Comments Off on Friday News, October 30, 2020

Like

Reminder: Turn your clocks BACK one hour this Saturday night.

5 Things every Homeowner should do during a time change – including new batteries for smoke detectors on the News Blog!  https://www.heritagepci.com/blog/daylight-saving-time-homeowner-tasks/

 

Thousands still without power this morning across the Piedmont Triad after strong winds from Zeta on Thursday. Forsyth alone over 30,000 without.

https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages

 

Netflix raising rates. The cost of the most popular streaming plan (up from basic)

is going up to $13.99, Netflix premium to $17.99

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2020/10/29/netflix-prices-going-up-most-popular-plan-now-14-premium-18/6074749002/

 

IHOP is closing nearly 100 ‘underperforming’ restaurants over the next six months.   Third-quarter sales ending in September dropped 18.7%

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/ihop-closing-nearly-100-location

 

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College following a positive COVID-19 test.

https://myfox8.com/sports/acc-football/dabo-swinney-confirms-qb-trevor-lawrence-to-miss-bc-game-due-to-covid-19/

 

Over 80-mllion people have already voted nationwide (as of Thursday).

   ‘In-person’ Early Voting wraps up this Saturday afternoon, Oct 31.

    *Check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times + locations!

     Your absentee ballot MUST be dropped off or mailed in on or before Nov 3.

Election Day – Tuesday, November 3.

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’    https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county     https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

*Important voter info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

No Ballot selfies…

Taking a selfie with your ballot (or just a pic of your ballot) is illegal in North Carolina.

*Voters are allowed to have phones or electronic devices with them while voting as long as those devices are not used to photograph or videotape a ballot or communicate with anyone via voice, text, email, or any other method.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/why-you-cant-take-a-selfie-with-your-ballot-at-the-polls/

 

Chocolate vs Gummies?

It’s a tie between chocolate candies and gummy, fruit-flavored candies, according to Candystore.com. In a 2020 survey, twenty-five states prefer chocolate candies, and 25 states prefer gummies or other non-chocolate candies.

BTW: The favorite candy choice for North Carolina – the Crunch bar by Nestlé.

What about candy corn?

https://www.silive.com/news/2020/10/popular-halloween-candy-by-state-which-is-new-yorks-favorite.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest.  Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40.    Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

WEB:  https://www.wakehealth.edu/Diagnostic-Tools/Mammogram

*Check out our conversation with Dr. Alexandra Thomas, Professor of Hematology and Oncology with Wake Forest Baptist Health, regarding breast cancer awareness on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

 

COVID HOPE program

New assistance for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

 

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season

NCDOT: October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide.

Most crashes (45%) occur between 6pm and midnight.

 

‘Tupperware’s stock soars thanks to more people staying home and cooking’

Tupperware’s stock skyrocketed during the third quarter up as much as 41%.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/tupperwares-stock-soares-after-third-quarter-earnings-top-estimates

 

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Thursday News, October 29, 2020

Verne HillOct 29, 2020

ONE STOP EARLY VOTING: Same-Day Registration in NC

Verne HillOct 28, 2020

COVID HOPE program for NC renters

Verne HillOct 28, 2020

Community Events

Oct
10
Sat
all-day Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Oct 10 – Oct 31 all-day
Several churches in the WBFJ listening area have Pumpkin Patches this fall… Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC Hours: Monday-Friday (3-7)  /  Saturday & Sunday (11-7) 336.722.7563 Main Street United Methodist[...]
Oct
30
Fri
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2020
Operation Christmas Child 2020
Oct 30 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoebox with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas this[...]
6:00 pm “Trunk-or-Treat” @ New Church (Winston-Salem)
“Trunk-or-Treat” @ New Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
(336) 293-4495
6:00 pm Charity Softball Game @ Truist Point (High Point)
Charity Softball Game @ Truist Point (High Point)
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The High Point Fire Department do battle on the diamond against the High Point Police Department all for a great cause! Also, trunk-or-treat for the kids!! Tickets: $5.00 (per person)  /  http://www.mpv.tickets.com Proceeds: NC Fallen Firefighters[...]
6:00 pm Drive-Thru “Trunk-or-Treat” @ Marshall Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Drive-Thru “Trunk-or-Treat” @ Marshall Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
336.767..2595
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes