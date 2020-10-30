Friday News, October 30, 2020

Reminder: Turn your clocks BACK one hour this Saturday night.

Thousands still without power this morning across the Piedmont Triad after strong winds from Zeta on Thursday. Forsyth alone over 30,000 without.

Netflix raising rates. The cost of the most popular streaming plan (up from basic)

is going up to $13.99, Netflix premium to $17.99

IHOP is closing nearly 100 ‘underperforming’ restaurants over the next six months. Third-quarter sales ending in September dropped 18.7%

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College following a positive COVID-19 test.

Over 80-mllion people have already voted nationwide (as of Thursday).

‘In-person’ Early Voting wraps up this Saturday afternoon, Oct 31.

*Check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times + locations!

Your absentee ballot MUST be dropped off or mailed in on or before Nov 3.

Election Day – Tuesday, November 3.

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

No Ballot selfies…

Taking a selfie with your ballot (or just a pic of your ballot) is illegal in North Carolina.

*Voters are allowed to have phones or electronic devices with them while voting as long as those devices are not used to photograph or videotape a ballot or communicate with anyone via voice, text, email, or any other method.

Chocolate vs Gummies?

It’s a tie between chocolate candies and gummy, fruit-flavored candies, according to Candystore.com. In a 2020 survey, twenty-five states prefer chocolate candies, and 25 states prefer gummies or other non-chocolate candies.

BTW: The favorite candy choice for North Carolina – the Crunch bar by Nestlé.

What about candy corn?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest. Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40. Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

COVID HOPE program

New assistance for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Traffic Alert: It’s ‘Deer Season

NCDOT: October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide.

Most crashes (45%) occur between 6pm and midnight.

‘Tupperware’s stock soars thanks to more people staying home and cooking’

Tupperware’s stock skyrocketed during the third quarter up as much as 41%.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask