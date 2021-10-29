Search
Friday News, October 29, 2021

Verne HillOct 29, 2021Comments Off on Friday News, October 29, 2021

Peak Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 29, 2021)

Peak color happening this weekend into early next week in the High Country.  Source: Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at ASU aka ‘The Fall Color Guy’.  *You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

 

Municipal elections: Early voting continues through this Saturday, Oct 30.  Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

View YOUR sample ballot + voter Info on the News Blog  https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

 

Clemmons Medicine Drop

The ‘Drive Thru’ Medicine Drop will be held this Saturday, OCT 30 from 9am to noon.

Location: Clemmons Public Works on Dillon Industrial Drive. INFO: 336.766.9170.

*Only pills can be accepted. (Liquids, needles, and inhalants NOT accepted)

BTW: Medicines should never be flushed or poured down the drain.

 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board has voted to make Friday, November 12 a day off for students and staff – with a focus on mental health.

https://www.facebook.com/wsfcsofficial

 

College Football: Homecoming weekend for several teams

       including wake Forest, App State and A&T State.

#13 Wake Forest hosting Duke this Saturday afternoon (Oct 30).

Kick off at 4pm in Winston-Salem Homecoming weekend for the Deacs!

The undefeated Deacs are 7-0. 1st in ACC – Atlantic Division

              Ticket info: https://godeacs.com/sports/football/schedule/2021

 

M&M’s beats Reese’s peanut butter cups as top Halloween candy

Snickers, Hershey bars and Skittles also made the list.

NOTE: 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy on or before October 31.

Source: 2021 RetailMeNot survey

 

Pumpkin fact: The earliest pumpkin pie made in America was quite different than the pumpkin pie we enjoy today.  Pilgrims and early settlers made pumpkin pie by hollowing out a pumpkin, filling the shell with milk, honey and spices and baking it.

Fact: Pumpkins take about 85 days to mature.  So, the pumpkins that we purchase in October were planted in July!   https://www.farmersalmanac.com/little-known-pumpkin-facts-2186

 

Fan-favorite biscuits in the freezer aisle?

This week, Red Lobster launched its ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, offered exclusively in the frozen-food section at Walmart locations nationwide.

Red Lobster’s introduced its Cheddar Bay Biscuits in 1992.

https://myfox8.com/news/red-lobster-now-selling-frozen-cheddar-bay-biscuits/

 

World Series: Braves / Astros

Game 3 TONIGHT in Atlanta (Games 4 + 5 in Atlanta this weekend)

 

The new Aldi in Clemmons will open next Thursday, November 4th!

Location: 2455 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012

https://www.aldi.us/en/about-aldi/grand-openings/clemmons-nc/

 

 

Verne Hill

