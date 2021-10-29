Friday News, October 29, 2021

Peak Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 29, 2021)

Peak color happening this weekend into early next week in the High Country. Source: Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at ASU aka ‘The Fall Color Guy’. *You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

Municipal elections: Early voting continues through this Saturday, Oct 30. Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

View YOUR sample ballot + voter Info on the News Blog https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

Clemmons Medicine Drop

The ‘Drive Thru’ Medicine Drop will be held this Saturday, OCT 30 from 9am to noon.

Location: Clemmons Public Works on Dillon Industrial Drive. INFO: 336.766.9170.

*Only pills can be accepted. (Liquids, needles, and inhalants NOT accepted)

BTW: Medicines should never be flushed or poured down the drain.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board has voted to make Friday, November 12 a day off for students and staff – with a focus on mental health.

https://www.facebook.com/wsfcsofficial

College Football: Homecoming weekend for several teams

including wake Forest, App State and A&T State.

#13 Wake Forest hosting Duke this Saturday afternoon (Oct 30).

Kick off at 4pm in Winston-Salem Homecoming weekend for the Deacs!

The undefeated Deacs are 7-0. 1st in ACC – Atlantic Division

Ticket info: https://godeacs.com/sports/football/schedule/2021

M&M’s beats Reese’s peanut butter cups as top Halloween candy

Snickers, Hershey bars and Skittles also made the list.

NOTE: 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy on or before October 31.

Source: 2021 RetailMeNot survey

Pumpkin fact: The earliest pumpkin pie made in America was quite different than the pumpkin pie we enjoy today. Pilgrims and early settlers made pumpkin pie by hollowing out a pumpkin, filling the shell with milk, honey and spices and baking it.

Fact: Pumpkins take about 85 days to mature. So, the pumpkins that we purchase in October were planted in July! https://www.farmersalmanac.com/little-known-pumpkin-facts-2186

Fan-favorite biscuits in the freezer aisle?

This week, Red Lobster launched its ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, offered exclusively in the frozen-food section at Walmart locations nationwide.

Red Lobster’s introduced its Cheddar Bay Biscuits in 1992.

https://myfox8.com/news/red-lobster-now-selling-frozen-cheddar-bay-biscuits/

World Series: Braves / Astros

Game 3 TONIGHT in Atlanta (Games 4 + 5 in Atlanta this weekend)

The new Aldi in Clemmons will open next Thursday, November 4th!

Location: 2455 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012

https://www.aldi.us/en/about-aldi/grand-openings/clemmons-nc/