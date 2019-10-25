Friday News, October 25, 2019  

TWO months til Christmas 😊

Update: TobyMac posting Thursday evening for the first time following the tragic death of his eldest son “Truett” early Wednesday morning. Truett was only 21 years old.

In the post (which can be scene on our Facebook page). The last time TobyMac saw his eldest son was at a music venue in Franklin, Tennessee. TobyMac postponed his Canadian tour, after learning about his son’s untimely death at their family home in Nashville. TobyMac shared the final text message exchange he had with Truett…

He told his son he had “infectious” joy, adding he is “very, very, very proud” of him. In response, Truett text back… “Love you, dad. Thank you so much. You have always believed in me, make me feel like a superhero.”

Wake Forest Baptist Health has expanded its certified athletic training initiative to cover Yadkin County’s two high schools – Forbush and Starmount.

Wake Forest Baptist provides sports medicine services to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Wilkes County Schools, Lexington High School and several Guilford County high schools. Similar services are contracted to the Winston-Salem Dash, High Point Rockers and Wake Forest University’s athletic programs.

Also, Novant Health Inc. provides similar athletic trainer services for schools in Davidson County, Rowan-Salisbury and Thomasville City.

Headline of the Morning: “Terra cotta makes a color comeback”

There was a time not that long ago when designers were tearing out anything terra cotta-colored, whether it was tile, painted walls or upholstered furniture. Now, its back…

BTW: Terra cotta isn’t a single color, but a family of colors that resemble fired clay. The word itself means “fired earth.”

YOU may have unclaimed cash! There is approximately $798 million in the unclaimed property fund. You may be one of the North Carolinians who is owed money from the fund. Learn more: www.nccash.com

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell joins Verne on WBFJ’s public affairs program this weekend to talk about unclaimed money and assets. www.nctreasurer.com

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Eliminating unused or expired drugs can be difficult.

Deep River Drug, 2401-B Hickswood Road, High Point, NC 27265

Elkin Police @ Walmart in Elkin

Summerfield Fire District in Summerfield, NC 27358

High School Football: Just three weeks remain before the State playoffs begin,

and plenty of important conference games happening tonight…

Oak Grove hosting Ledford.

The Grizzlies remain UNDEFEATED…

Davie County hosting Glenn

The War Eagles flying high after last week’s win against West Forsyth

West Stokes at Walkertown

Forbush at North Forsyth

Mount Airy at Winston-Salem Prep

Reagan Raiders hosting East Forsyth

(SAT) The Barbecue Festival in uptown Lexington

Free admission. Times: 8:30am til 6pm.

(SAT) The annual Apple Festival at Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Early voting sites in Davidson County include the Board of Elections office in Lexington and the Thomasville Public Library.

World Series: Washington Nationals win big in Game 2 over the Houston Astros.

Game 3 in Washington on Friday.

Trader Joe’s is now OPEN in Greensboro.

Location: Battleground Ave. at Brassfield Shopping Center.

*Publix is opens in Jamestown on Nov. 13

*Lidl is not far behind. The German-based grocer is opening its first Greensboro store by the end of the year next to Adams Farm Shopping Center.

Are you happy? In a recent poll, only 1 in 3 Americans said they are happy.

In his latest book, minister and best-selling author Max Lucado provides a personal plan for a life filled with lasting and fulfilling joy, supported by the teachings of Jesus and modern research. The new book is titled How Happiness Happens.

Far too many people are unable to “check the happiness box” and Lucado is concerned about that. His new book sheds some light on how we can change the dynamic and live more meaningful lives with a deeper joy than comes with our current obsession with the next big thing we seem to be waiting for to fulfill us.

Lucado recently spoke about an unexpected path to lasting happiness, one that produces reliable joy in any season of life, on Delilah’s popular podcast Love Someone with Delilah. “We all think if I could just get more. Acquire more. Retire early — then I’ll really be happy. The truth of the matter is, there is a joy level, a happy level…a happiness that happens when we serve other people,” Lucado explained. “But the joy that comes from honestly loving and caring about another human being creates something that no Madison Avenue or marketing campaign can ever deliver,” he noted.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/october/max-lucado-shares-how-happiness-happens-with-radio-host-delilah-rooted-in-the-teaching-of-jesus