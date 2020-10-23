Friday News, October 23, 2020

National Teen Driver Safety Week.

Research has found that texting while driving increases a teen’s crash risk by 23 times.

More safety tips for teens and driving on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Election Day (Nov. 3rd) is less than 2 weeks away!

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31.

*Check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times + locations!

*Voters have until this Tuesday, Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, sending it to the full Senate for a final vote this Monday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/october/barrett-confirmation-set-for-monday-poll-shows-most-americans-support-her-and-oppose-court-packing

COVID cases on the rise at area colleges

Wake Forest and Elon universities are both ‘limiting some campus activities’ after a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. At Wake Forest, in-person classes will continue to meet and much of the campus will continue to operate as ;normal’.

But Wake Forest’s dining halls will provide only takeout options, and Wake students won’t be allowed to attend Saturday’s home football game against Virginia Tech.

In addition, Wake Forest recommending that students who live on the Winston-Salem campus should NOT leave unless they need to get groceries, go vote or take care of other essential business. The university also told off-campus students to stay away from campus unless they have a class.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/after-rise-in-covid-19-cases-wake-forest-and-elon-announce-new-campus-restrictions/

Surge in statewide COVID-19 cases

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/surge-in-statewide-covid-19-cases-deaths-continues-forsyth-has-another-death/

NC will remain in Phase 3 restrictions an additional 3 weeks til Nov 14…

FAQ regarding Phase 3 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-169-FAQ_0.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Update: The annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled for November.

*But have you heard about the ‘Reverse Parade’?

The annual Holiday Parade in Winston-Salem will have a ‘twist’.

This year the Jaycees will host a “Drive Thru Parade in downtown on Saturday Dec 5, 2020. Starting at 4pm, vehicles will travel from Truist Ballpark (where the Dash play) and BE the parade traveling down Broad, Fourth and Trade streets – in a Reverse Parade. Details at https://www.wsparade.org/

Good News: Signature sauces from Chick-fil-A will be available in grocery stores by early 2021. The original Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces will be available for purchase at retailers including Walmart, Publix and Kroger starting in mid-November in select states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. We in North Carolina will have to wait til early next year…

Chick-fil-A says 100% of the royalties received from third-party retail sales of the 16-ounce bottles will go toward scholarships for restaurant employees.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/10/22/chick-fil-sell-its-sauces-walmart-other-retailers-nationwide/3725700001/

College Football

Thursday night: Appalachian State won its Sun Belt Conference opener with ease, beating Arkansas State 45-17 last night in Boone

Coming up: Wake Forest hosting Virginia Tech at 3:30pm Saturday afternoon

World Series: Game Three tonight in Arlington, Texas (Fox)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Dodgers. Series is tied 1-1 in the best of 7.

New: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed three positive cases on Thursday linked to Grace Community Church where John McArthur is pastor. The public health department is “working closely with the church to support outbreak management strategies to limit transmission of COVID-19

MacArthur has been increasingly skeptical of the pandemic, a viewpoint he has shared from the pulpit. He and his attorneys have argued that it is their constitutional right to hold church services while ‘most are not wearing face coverings as they sit side by side indoors close together’. Grace Community Church has regularly held packed morning services, defying a court order directing it to refrain from holding indoor services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-10-22/coronavirus-los-angeles-grace-community-church

The Believer’s Freedom

Everything is permissible, but not everything is beneficial

“I have the right to do anything – but not everything is constructive.

No one should seek their own good, but the good of others.”

1 Corinthians 10:23-24 NIV