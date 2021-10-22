Friday News, October 22, 2021

GMA DOVE Awards: Watch TONIGHT (8pm) on TBN. https://doveawards.com/

Lifeway Research: Most Protestant churchgoers say they haven’t shared the gospel in the past six months, but half of pastors say they frequently hear churchgoers repeating conspiracy theories. Read more… http://lfwy.co/GwTU50GvrU7

Today, millions of Americans are eligible to get an added dose of protection against COVID-19 after the CDC director endorsed booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. The agency also OK’d mixing and matching booster doses from different pharmaceutical brands. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews

The leader of a notorious Haitian gang is threatening to kill 17 kidnapped Christian missionaries if he doesn’t get what he wants. The gang is demanding $1 million dollars per hostage, according to authorities. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews

What’s in that notebook? The FBI confirmed yesterday that the human remains found at a Florida nature reserve belong to Brian Laundrie, ending the month-long search for the only person of interest in the murder case of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews

After sealing its borders to most visitors for a year and a half, Israel will open up to fully vaccinated tourists and those who have recovered from COVID-19 beginning on Nov. 1. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews

NOAA: The official forecast from the National Weather Service predicting a warmer and dryer winter across the South and eastern US,

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/noaa-releases-winter-weather-predictions-heres-what-to-expect/

Christmas is 64 days away. But the Hallmark Channel is kicking off its annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming starting TODAY (Oct 22) with the premiere

of “You, Me & the Christmas Tree.”

https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/hallmark-channel-countdown-to-christmas-2021-how-to-watch/

Final Day: Dozens of NC colleges, universities (even Community Colleges) waiving their application fees during “College Application Week” which ends at 5pm. More information at cfnc.org. https://www.cfnc.org/apply-to-college/nc-countdown-to-college/

The Peanuts gang is back on primetime on PBS.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” this Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30pm

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30pm.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30pm.

www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2021/10/05/great-pumpkin-charlie-brown-returns-tv-channel-date//

Municipal elections: Early voting is happening now through Oct 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

College Football: Wake Forest at Army (Noon) on CBS

The Clemmons Farmer’s Market ‘season’ ends this Saturday.

Times: 8:30am – 11:30am at the Jerry Long Family YMCA.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2131788826985660

RECALL: A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to tainted ‘whole onions’ in 37 states (including North Carolina). The CDC recommends to “NOT eat red, white or yellow whole onions imported from Mexico and distributed in the US by ProSource”.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/onions-mexico-linked-salmonella-outbreak-37-states-n1282023

Volunteers needed.

Your local Salvation Army will be needing ‘Bell Ringers’ for the holidays.

‘Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day’ online at the News Blog. Wbfj.fm.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

Vote now: The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! *Voting continues through Monday, October 25

Check out the link on our News Blog https://bit.ly/3kImarg

*The Salem Parkway renovation is the only NC project among 12 finalists nationwide.

*Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salems-salem-parkway-is-up-for-a-national-award-heres-how-you-can-vote/

The Fisher-Price “Chatter Telephone pull toy” is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Fisher-Price has modified its iconic ‘Chatter Telephone pull toy’ into a fully functional Bluetooth connected telephone (for ‘big kids’), just in time for the holidays. The novelty collectable is available for a limited time through Best Buy for $60 dollars. https://www.cnet.com/news/fisher-price-made-a-working-bluetooth-chatter-phone-for-adults-because-were-all-broken-inside/

Just in time for the holidays, Lego has ‘recreated’ Kevin’s home as in the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone.” The detailed recreation of the McCallister house includes several iconic rooms, the robber’s van and a treehouse with a zipline. Plus, LEGO mini-figures of Kevin plus four other characters from the movie.

The ‘Home Alone’ house (set) containing over 3,900 pieces will be available (in stores) November 1st with a cost of $249.99. https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/photos-lego-unveils-largest-set-ever-with-3955-piece-home-alone-home-recreation/