Friday News, October 18, 2019  

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue will be CLOSED around 8pm TONIGHT into most of Saturday for repaving work!

Both lanes should reopen in each direction around 7pm this Saturday.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-closing-at-peters-creek-parkway/

High Point Market runs this Saturday thru Wednesday (Oct 19- 23).

Traffic Alert: Expect lots of ‘activity’ in and around the downtown area

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Thursday, making them the longest married ‘presidential couple’.

BTW: Carter is 95. Rosalynn is 92. And their love story is still going strong.

When Jimmy Carter first proposed to Rosalynn…she rejected him. Why?

She had made a promise to her dying father she’d finish college first.

She finally said “I Do”. And they ‘did’ get married…

BTW: 73 years equals to 26,765 days!! https://www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov/

Americans are much less likely to say they are Christian?

The portion of Americans with ‘no religious affiliation’ continues to rise, according to new data from the Pew Research Center.

Based on telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, Pew researchers finding that 65% of American adults now describe themselves as Christian.

Meanwhile, those that call themselves as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” now stands at 26%. *Both Protestant and Roman Catholic dominations continue to shrink…

43% of U.S. adults identify as Protestants, while 20% are Catholic.

Also in decline: church attendance and charitable giving to religious organizations.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/americans-are-now-much-less-likely-to-say-they-are-christian-2019-10-17

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Early voting sites in Davidson County include the Board of Elections office in Lexington and the Thomasville Public Library.

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

The MOST ‘creamy middle’…

The ‘Oreo Most Stuff’, Oreo’s thickest cookie ever, has been spotted in stores!

The Most Stuff — a cookie with three times the filling of a traditional Oreo.

https://www.today.com/food/oreo-release-most-stuf-cookie-triple-creme-filling-2019-t140426

High School Football

Week 9: Less than one month until the NCHSAA State Playoffs begin…

Rivals Davie County + West Forsyth are tied for first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A

East Forsyth at Glenn

Reagan at Reynolds

Greensboro Dudley at Mount Tabor

West Stokes at North Surry

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/games-to-watch-in-week-rivals-davie-county-and-west/

College Football

Wake Forest hosting Florida State at BB&T Field

Saturday evening. Kick Off at 7:30pm

https://godeacs.com/sports/2018/7/19/football-tickets.aspx

Furniture City Gridiron Classic

Winston-Salem State University will host Saint Augustine

CIAA Southern Division matchup on Saturday at 6pm

Special location: Simeon Stadium in High Point

https://www.wssurams.com/sports/m-footbl/2019-20/releases/20190926jjnu3y

Praying for peace: Vice President Mike Pence announcing that the US and Turkey have reached an agreement toward a 5-day ceasefire to allow Kurdish troops, who are US allies, to evacuate from the area.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2019/october/as-pence-confronts-turkeys-tyrant-trump-has-a-showdown-with-democrats

Energy Secretary Rick Perry will leave his job by the end of the year.

Perry is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, which are currently the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2019/october/as-pence-confronts-turkeys-tyrant-trump-has-a-showdown-with-democrats

The BB&T / SunTrust merger will now happen early in 2020…

BB&T and SunTrust announced Feb. 7 they will merge to form Truist Financial Corp., the nation’s sixth largest traditional bank. They have $463.7 billion in combined total assets as of Sept. 30, and a market capitalization as of today of $70.61 billion.

Truist’s headquarters will be in Charlotte, though Winston-Salem would retain the community-banking operations and Atlanta would retain SunTrust’s corporate and investment-banking operations.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/bb-t-suntrust-deal-may-not-close-until/article_f6c9f3a1-46d2-504a-9a24-8da1e31b3880.html

Triad natives Mitch Easter and Patrick Douthit have been inducted into N.C. Music Hall of Fame. *During his induction speech, Mitch Easter who grew up in Walkertown thanked a range of people who encouraged him as a young musician, including his parents, bandmates and the church coffeehouses that were host to young bands.

Patrick Doughit who grew up in Midway shared that after the age of 7, I’m not sure I ever took the headphones off.” His mother, Patricia, fed her son’s budding music interest, buying him a keyboard when he was 7.

“But there was a time, way back, when I told him, ‘You need to stop doing this and get a real job,’” Patricia said, laughing and shaking her head at the memory. “That was probably the wrong advice.”

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/music/easter-th-wonder-inducted-into-n-c-music-hall-of/