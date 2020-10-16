Friday News, October 16, 2020

Weather Alert: Scattered frost is possible late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, mainly in the low-lying areas across the Piedmont Triad.

High Point Fall Market happening thru October 23. https://www.highpointmarket.org/

Expect ‘longer wait times’ during early voting. Voters cast more than 272,000 ballots on Thursday, the first day of early voting in North Carolina.

In comparison, that (first day) number was 166,000 four years ago in 2016.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/voters-in-nc-cast-more-than-272-000-ballots-on-first-day-of-early-voting/

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31. Election Day is Nov. 3

*Please check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times and locations!

*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog –

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

Peak color weekend in the Northern Mountains especially for areas above 4,000 feet elevation. Many of the popular spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway are experiencing peak color right now,” suggests Biology Professor Howie Neufeld AKA “The Fall Color Guy” as heard on WBFJ.

“Going in the wrong direction”

North Carolina was added this week to a list of now 26 states considered in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases. Governor Cooper indicated the COVID trends are likely to keep our state in Phase Three restrictions, even beyond next Friday, Oct 23.

*On Thursday, the State Health Department announced the state’s first flu-related death of the year. An unnamed individual age 65 and older.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in/

Angela Hairston, superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, is stepping down. Hairston will be the next superintendent of Danville Public Schools in Virginia – effective December 1st.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/superintendent-leaves-winston-salem-forsyth-schools-to-lead-danville-va-district/

Breaking: That Confederate monument in Lexington has been removed overnight. On Wednesday, the United Daughters of the Confederacy reached an agreement with the City of Lexington to remove the statue from uptown Lexington. https://myfox8.com/news/confederate-monument-in-lexington-removed-overnight/

COVID HOPE program

New assistance for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in