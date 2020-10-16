Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, October 16, 2020

Friday News, October 16, 2020

Verne HillOct 16, 2020Comments Off on Friday News, October 16, 2020

Like

Weather Alert: Scattered frost is possible late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, mainly in the low-lying areas across the Piedmont Triad.

 

High Point Fall Market happening thru October 23.  https://www.highpointmarket.org/

  

Expect ‘longer wait times’ during early voting.  Voters cast more than 272,000 ballots on Thursday, the first day of early voting in North Carolina.

In comparison, that (first day) number was 166,000 four years ago in 2016.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/voters-in-nc-cast-more-than-272-000-ballots-on-first-day-of-early-voting/

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31. Election Day is Nov. 3

*Please check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times and locations!

*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot. 

Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog –

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’    https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county     https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

 

Peak color weekend in the Northern Mountains especially for areas above 4,000 feet elevation.   Many of the popular spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway are experiencing peak color right now,” suggests Biology Professor Howie Neufeld AKA “The Fall Color Guy” as heard on WBFJ.

 

“Going in the wrong direction”

North Carolina was added this week to a list of now 26 states considered in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases. Governor Cooper indicated the COVID trends are likely to keep our state in Phase Three restrictions, even beyond next Friday, Oct 23.

*On Thursday, the State Health Department announced the state’s first flu-related death of the year. An unnamed individual age 65 and older.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in/

 

Angela Hairston, superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, is stepping down. Hairston will be the next superintendent of Danville Public Schools in Virginia – effective December 1st.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/superintendent-leaves-winston-salem-forsyth-schools-to-lead-danville-va-district/

 

Breaking: That Confederate monument in Lexington has been removed overnight.  On Wednesday, the United Daughters of the Confederacy reached an agreement with the City of Lexington to remove the statue from uptown Lexington.  https://myfox8.com/news/confederate-monument-in-lexington-removed-overnight/

 

COVID HOPE program

New assistance for those having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. https://journalnow.com/news/local/nc-governor-not-ready-to-tighten-restrictions-but-warns-covid-19-metrics-are-headed-in

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Election 2020: Early ‘in-person’ voting has begun in NC

Verne HillOct 16, 2020

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Verne HillOct 16, 2020

NCDOT: Beware of ‘Deer Season’, tips

Verne HillOct 16, 2020

Community Events

Oct
10
Sat
all-day Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Pumpkin Patches in the Piedmont ...
Oct 10 – Oct 31 all-day
Several churches in the WBFJ listening area have Pumpkin Patches this fall… Maple Springs United Methodist Church 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC Hours: Monday-Friday (3-7)  /  Saturday & Sunday (11-7) 336.722.7563 Main Street United Methodist[...]
Oct
15
Thu
all-day Ardmore 5k R.A.H. (Virtual)
Ardmore 5k R.A.H. (Virtual)
Oct 15 – Oct 18 all-day
Due to Covid-19, the Ardmore 5k (RAH) is virtual this year. Run or walk anytime, anywhere from October 15-18 and all the proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC! There is also a[...]
Oct
17
Sat
7:30 am Tour de Llama 2020 @ Divine Llama Vineyards (East Bend)
Tour de Llama 2020 @ Divine Llama Vineyards (East Bend)
Oct 17 @ 7:30 am – 2:00 pm
Three tour options: 21, 38 and 61 mile bicycle rides Proceeds: Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County For registration info: (336) 448-2668 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 17 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Cost: $5.00 (per box) Proceeds: Outreach Ministries 336.765.2331 http://www.newphilly.org      
10:00 am Fall Fest @ Denton Wesleyan Church (Denton)
Fall Fest @ Denton Wesleyan Church (Denton)
Oct 17 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Games, Prizes, Crafts, Vendors, Food & more! (336) 859-4565  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes