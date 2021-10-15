Friday News, October 15, 2021

Near ‘record’ warmth again TODAY! Cool down this weekend…

Big concert announcement Friday morning…

Chris Tomlin + Hillsong United

Special guest: Pat Barrett

Coming to the Greensboro Coliseum

February 9th, 2022 (Wednesday evening)

Tickets go on sale NEXT Friday (October 22)

*Win them before you can buy them –

all this week on the WBFJ Morning Show. Just be caller #9…

(Monday – Friday morning, OCT 18-22)

High Point ‘Fall Market’ is here…

Saturday – Wednesday (OCT 16-20, 2021)

Indoor ‘masking’ is required (per Guilford County mandate)

https://www.highpointmarket.org/about-market

Butterball recalls thousands of pounds of ground turkey

The USDA recommends throwing them away or returning them to the place of purchase.

Consumer questions about the recall can be directed to the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/butterball-llc-recalls-ground-turkey-products-due-possible-foreign-matter

Enrollment for Medicare opens TODAY (Oct 15) and runs through Dec 7th

for coverage in 2022.

Also, Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace –

opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

A COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination site’ hosted by the Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health is re-opening at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Specific dates: This Saturday (Oct. 16) as well as Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 (9-6pm).

*Vaccinations (by appointment only) can be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine.

Volunteers needed.

Your local Salvation Army will be needing ‘Bell Ringers’ for the holidays.

‘Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day’ online at the News Blog. Wbfj.fm.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

Weekly update: Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 14, 2021)

Warm temperatures have ‘slowed down’ color development in the High Country.

-Peak color is now expected next week into next weekend at the higher elevations!

Source: ‘The Fall Color Guy’ Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at ASU

*Weekly updates on the WBFJ Morning Show each Friday morning!

*You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

The 44th Annual Woolly Worm Festival happening this weekend (Oct 16-17)

in Banner Elk. Join the WBFJ Morning Show on Monday for this winter’s prediction! 😊 http://www.woollyworm.com/

Update: Some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus (heading into ‘winter’). The ‘booster’ is recommended for seniors, as well as younger adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at ‘a greater increased risk’ from COVID-19.

*Unvaccinated adults are 11 times higher risk of dying from Covid 19.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/october/fda-panel-endorses-lower-dose-moderna-covid-shot-for-booster

Update: A federal judge ruled against the Biden administration on Thursday, saying that the Pro-life ‘Heartbeat Law’ in Texas can remain in effect while the Justice Department pursues its lawsuit against the state.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/october/court-rule-texas-heartbeat-can-remain-in-place-while-litigation-continues

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital earlier in the week with a (UTI) infection. The 75 year old is “on the mend and should be released by this weekend. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/october/bill-clinton-in-hospital