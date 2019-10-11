Friday News, October 11, 2019  

Final Weekend of the Dixie Classic Fair

Expect heavy traffic around the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds through Sunday. Akron Drive, Reynolds Blvd, University Parkway

Autumn Leaves Festival happening in Mt Airy this weekend

(FRI) NBA Game at the Joel tonight at 7:30pm

Charlotte Hornets vs Philadelphia 76ers https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576608

(SAT) WSSU hosting Johnson C. Smith at Bowman Gray Stadium

Kick off at 1:30pm. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576364

(SAT) Wake Forest football: The Deacs are ranked #19 and undefeated

Wake Forest hosting Louisville at BB&T Field this Saturday evening.

Kick off at 7:30pm https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=576360

Headline of the Week: “Winston-Salem is a GREAT place to retire”

The Twin City ranks #7 by US News & World Report for 2020.

The ranking sends Winston-Salem 38 spots from last year’s ranking.

Winston-Salem is listed as the second-best retirement option in our state behind Asheville (ranking # 4). BTW: Fort Myers, Florida is #1 place to retire!

https://www.journalnow.com/business/winston-salem-receives-another-national-recognition-as-top-place-to/article

JOBS: Best Buy continues its seasonal ‘hiring event’ TODAY

Noon to 7pm at all Best Buy stores.

Apply in person or submit a resume to indeed.com for an interview.

https://www.greensboro.com/blogs/retail_therapy/best-buy-hiring-for-the-holiday/article_71b18e38-a0f8-5ed1-aafd-b7691372d7bc.html

Job Alert: Bus drivers are needed. The Guilford County Schools are hiring.

Starting pay is $13 /hour. INFO: Call 336-370-8934.

http://www1.gcsnc.com/HR/busdrivers.htm

Big Announcement: A developer plans to convert a site at Whitaker Park (the old RJ Reynolds property) into a high-end apartment complex with over 300 units, retail space and a hotel. The overall cost of his project to be in a range of $80 million to $100 million, and take four to five years to complete.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/high-end-apartments-restaurant-and-retail-space–room-hotel/article_da57de02-b939-5f76-887f-7542df79e1bc.html#1

An urgent-care facility with the focus on mental health has broken ground in Greensboro. The facility at on Third Street will offer mental health urgent care and two 16-bed crisis centers, one for adults and one for children and adolescents.The 60,000-square-foot building is expected to open in early 2021.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/urgent-care-facility-for-mental-health-the-first-in-the/article_4863ba1e-1c13-5196-af72-ec2219db60e3.html

Praise: That 3 year old girl that was abducted from a playground Wednesday evening on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro has been found safe.

Greensboro police made the announcement last night around 10pm.

The Amber Alert has been cancelled but the suspected kidnapper is still at large.

-Local media outlets…

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

100 North Gate Park, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/nonprofit-seeks-duffle-bag-donations-so-kids-entering-foster-care/article

Update from Crisis Control Ministry: Over 42,000 pounds of non-perishable food was donated by YOU at the Dixie Classic Fair on Wednesday. Helping those in need in our community over the next 4 months! *Over 42,000 pounds is the equivalent to at least 70,000 items of food. Thanks to all of our WBFJ listeners for donating!!

October is Fire Prevention Month

(SAT 10-noon) First Alert is partnering with every Lowe’s Home Improvement store across the country – including more than 100 stores throughout North Carolina – to host special fire safety events with local fire departments this Saturday, October 12, from 10am to noon. The focus of the event: To educate all of us on how to protect our families and homes from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide (CO). http://www.firstalert.com/

King’s Classic Bakery is moving to downtown Winston-Salem.

King’s owner Robin Shoemaker hopes to open by late November on North

Trade Street, a space formerly occupied by Sweet Aromaz.

*King’s Classic Bakery also has a shop in Yesterday Village at the Dixie Classic Fair.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/king-s-bakery-to-open-on-trade-street/article_19878371-de88-5f03-ab7f-b056e08fc21d.html

Electric rental scooters are back on downtown Winston-Salem streets

OPEN: Hops Burger Bar is now open in Winston-Salem at the corner of Reynolda Road and Northwest Blvd – the space formerly occupied by Carmine’s 901 Grill.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/hops-burger-bar-to-open-friday-on-reynolda-road/

NFL in LONDON: The Carolina Panthers play the Tampa Bay Bucs

The game airs at 9:30am this Sunday. Kyle Allen will start as quarterback.

Cam Newton is “Out Indefinitely” while recovering from a foot injury.

https://myfox8.com/2019/10/08/cam-newton-not-going-to-london-with-panthers/

Hope on the Inside: Last weekend, 18 inmates at a detention center in Darlington, South Carolina were baptized. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office posted about the baptisms on their Facebook page saying that “Jail doesn’t have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever.” Area ministers and other community leaders take time to visit the inmates – to mentor and to share Jesus with the inmates.

Please continue to pray for the inmates and for the individuals that minister!

https://myfox8.com/2019/10/08/south-carolina-inmates-baptized-behind-bars-jail-doesnt-have-to-be-the-end/

Upcoming (FREE) Dental Clinic in Charlotte next weekend…

Happening October 18 + 19, 2019

Hosted by NC Dental Society / Missions of Mercy

Location: Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer? Sign up here.

*Details and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom

Plan ahead: Free Dental Clinic in High Point happening March 27-28, 2020

First Baptist Church, 405 N. Main Street, High Point, NC

Patients are treated on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 6am each day. Upon arrival, patients receive a health screening, x-rays and an examination by a licensed dentist. Then, the patient and dentist will discuss the recommended treatment plan. Offered dental procedures may include cleanings, fillings, teeth pulling or partial dentures for front teeth.

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer? Sign up here.

Greensboro Aquatic Center offering kids a chance to be mermaids

The center is offering mermaid certification courses.

Check out the dates and times in October and November on the News Blog!

The certification dates are Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498