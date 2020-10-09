Friday News, October 09, 2020

Today at 5pm is the ‘deadline’ to register to vote ON Election Day, Nov 3rd. You can still register and vote during ‘in-person’ early voting between Oct 15 and Oct 31. Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

Election 2020: Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog.

Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020

UPDATE: Hurricane Delta is back to a Cat 3 storm, expected to make landfall later today near the Texas / Louisiana Gulf Coast. Warnings and watches are posted from east Texas to the Panhandle of Florida. CNN *Delta will likely bring rain to NC this weekend. Source: National Hurricane Center

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will resume late fees and penalties that were put aside for the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents who owe back payments have until Oct. 30 to enroll in a payment plan. Note: Those who enroll can avoid late fees and disconnections. INFO: cityofws.org/paywater or call 336-727-8000 to enroll.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/water-disconnections-on-past-due-bills-set-to-resume-in-forsyth-oct-30-is-the/

Five employees at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice have tested positive for COVID-19. The courthouse will have limited operations next week but will not shut down.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/five-forsyth-courthouse-employees-positive-for-covid-19-sheriffs-office-also-ids-cases/

Praise: A small plane crashed in southern Stokes County on Thursday afternoon, according to the highway patrol. The plane went down near a pond off Payne Road, east of King. The pilot literally walked away from the crash.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/small-plane-crashes-in-stokes-county-pilot-not-hurt

Prayer concern: A teen on a bicycle was hit by a pickup truck on Sheffield Road near Turkey Foot Road in Davie County on Thursday. The teen was airlifted to Brenner Children’s Hospital. BTW: The teen was not wearing a helmet when they were hit.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/teen-on-bicycle-hit-by-pickup-truck-in-davie-county/

Fact: Having reliable transportation is essential. Wheels4Hope is a car donation program serving families in the Triad for over eight years. Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever! Donate your unwanted used cars and help families hit hard by the pandemic. All car donations are tax-deductible. Wheels4Hope will even remove the car for you. To donate, call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130. www.Wheels4Hope.org

It’s National Fire Prevention Week Oct 4 – Oct 10

Smoke detectors save lives…

-Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button!

-Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/top-tips-for-fire-safety-during-national-fire-prevention-week

*Fire officials say ‘unattended cooking’ is the #1 cause of fires in the kitchen.

October is Pastor / Clergy Appreciation Month!

There is a special event for area pastors coming up at the end of October.

Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day

Thursday October 29th from 11am til 1pm

Location: WBFJ PARKING LOT (1249 Trade street)

Look for the Energize Ministries bus and the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine

Food Truck. Door Prizes for Pastors. Plus, a $100 hole in one Gift Card / cornhole toss. ALL FREE for area PASTORS.

But you must pre-register online at www.energizeministries.com

Best time to buys THESE products (by month)…

October – Outdoor furniture, Jeans and Candy

November – Electronics, Home appliances and Tools

December – Electronics as well as Toys and Christmas decorations

https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/shopping/what-to-buy-every-month/

Reminder: Face coverings are still required.

NC is now in Phase 3 of easing restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Phase 3 is set to last through Oct. 23, 2020.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-cooper-moves-north-carolina-phase-3-stable-numbers?fbclid

FAQ regarding Phase 3 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-169-FAQ_0.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

The faith-based film “I Still Believe” has received two nominations in two separate categories for the People’s Choice Awards. The Jeremy Camp ‘bio-pic’ is nominated for top Drama Movie of 2020 and top Drama Movie Star of 2020 (for actor K.J. Apa).

You can vote for the movie now online.

Winners will be announced Sunday (Nov 15) on E! Network.

https://www.eonline.com/news/1193078/2020-peoples-choice-awards-complete-list-of-nominees

https://www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/faith-based-film-i-still-believe-nominated-for-2-peoples-choice-awards-we-are-so-pumped.html