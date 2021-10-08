Friday News, October 08, 2021

Final weekend of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Autumn Leaves Festival in Mt Airy (thru Sunday)

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, keep your headlights ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

‘Food Day at the Fair’ update. Over 15,000 pounds of food was collected that will help feed those in need in our community through Crisis Control Ministry! Thank you for giving and caring! www.crisiscontrol.org/

Weekly update on the Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 8, 2021)

It’s been wet and warm in the northern mountains the past week. This will ‘slow down’ color development a few days. The leaves are at 30% to 40% ‘fall color’ with peak color expected next weekend at the higher elevations!

Source: ‘The Fall Color Guy’ Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at App State

*You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

High School Football: Area teams opting to play on Thursday due to the forecast.

Winners from last night include…

Ledford, Central Davidson, Eastern Randolph, North Surry and Salisbury

High School Football: Friday games scheduled for tonight…

North Davidson vs. Oak Grove

Reagan vs. West Forsyth

Reynolds vs. Glenn

East Forsyth vs. Parkland

Davie County vs. Mount Tabor

Walkertown vs. North Forsyth

Lexington vs. West Davidson

Thomasville vs. South Davidson

North Stokes vs. Mount Airy

Starmount vs. Elkin

NEWS 2:

College Football: Wake Forest on the road at Syracuse

The Deacs are 5 and 0, unbeaten in the ACC and ranked in the Top 20

heading into this Saturday’s game. (3:30pm kick off).

Headline of the Morning

“Andrew Lloyd Webber now has therapy dog, due to trauma of “Cats” movie”

Andrew Lloyd Webber has admitted he hated the 2019 film adaptation of his smash-hit musical Cats – so much – that he bought a dog, actually a Havanese (HA vah kneez) puppy.

Another shortage. The National Diaper Bank says a third of American families are currently having a hard time finding diapers, the latest product hit by a pandemic-induced shortage. Diapers can cost up to $100 dollars a month and they are NOT covered by Food stamps. Help locally through the Diaper Bank of NC.



FREE Medical Event: A Mobile Free Pharmacy will be set up at the

Hanes Hoisery Recreation Center in Forsyth County between 9 and 2pm today.

This event will take place as a drive-thru event and you will remain in your vehicle or on foot in our drive-thru line. Hosted by NC Med-Assist along with community partners to organize free events throughout the state.

Future sign up details:

Questions? Call Lisa Szabo at 704.350.3574

A COVID-19 mass vaccination site will re-open at the Greensboro Coliseum. Hosted by the Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health.

The clinics are scheduled for Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Vaccinations can be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine.

“Some of the recent modest decline (in positive Covid cases) in the Triad is linked to increased vaccinations and natural immunity from unvaccinated individuals getting infected.”

-Dr Christopher Ohl, Infectious Diseases Expert with Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health

Sad News: Fuller Goldsmith, an aspiring young chef who competed on “Top Chef Junior” and a champion of “Chopped Junior,” has died after a lifelong battle with leukemia. Fuller was only 17.



‘Safety’ was the topic of discussion yesterday with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education. The district is looking into a clear-bag pilot program at Mount Tabor High School and random ‘wanding checks’ (for weapons) at other schools.



McDonald’s giving out “Thank You Meals’ to educators across America.

Starting Monday (Oct 11), teachers, administrators and school staff can get a free “Thank You Meal” at participating restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours. A valid work ID is needed.

What to expect: A choice of one breakfast entree, hash browns and a beverage in a classic Happy Meal box!

*McDonald’s “Thank You (breakfast) Meals’ to educators runs through Friday (Oct 15).

