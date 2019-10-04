Friday News, October 04, 2019  

The Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem begins…

Free dental event exclusively for Veterans and active service members

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2019

Hosted by Dr. John Gravitte and Associates in Mt Airy

along with ‘Smiles for FREEdom’

NOTE: PRE-SCREENING EVALUATION DAY (in prep for Nov 2)

****TODAY (Oct 4) from 9am-1pm

at the Surry County Veterans Services Office

(former Lowes Hardware Building/behind ALDI in Mt Airy)

Please be prepared with the following:

-Military ID or DD-214

-Medical clearance from your doctor

-List of medications/health conditions https://www.facebook.com/events/1591597177637095/

RECALL: King Arthur Flour, in association with ADM Milling Company, announced a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags because of the potential presence of E.coli. The recall is an expansion of another that was announced in June.

Walgreens and Novant Health have formed a ‘clinic partnership’.

Walgreens will acquire nine of Novant’s retail pharmacies, while Novant will open retail health care clinics at Walgreens stores in Winston-Salem and Charlotte

The location on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem will be one of the first three Walgreens to feature the Novant clinic.

The Novant clinics will operate seven days a week. They will be staffed by Novant advanced practice clinicians, such as physician assistants and nurse practitioners. No appointments are required.

Organizers with the Dixie Classic Fair are taking extra precautions to try to prevent another Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in North Carolina.

The fair, slated to bring thousands to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds this weekend, is banning the use of mist fans and fairgoers are not allowed to bring their own handheld mist fans.

Congrats to Tammy White

The band director at Kiser Middle School

Named Guilford County Schools ‘teacher of the year’. WXII 12

Friday Night High School Football

Ledford hosting Lexington in Wallburg

Glenn hosting Ragsdale

Reynolds hosting High Point Central

Walkertown hosting Carver

Mount Airy at Reidsville

East Forsyth at Greensboro Grimsley (both unbeaten)

College Football (Area Games of Interest)

(THURS) East Carolina hosting Temple (8pm)

(SAT)

Tarheels at Georgia Tech (4pm)

Duke hosting Pitt (8pm)

WSSU hosting Bowie State at Bowman Gray Stadium (2pm)

NC A&T at Norfolk State (2pm)

Elon on the road…

Liberty at New Mexico State (8pm)

Wake Forest, App State, NC State + NC Charlotte (no games on Saturday)

*Wed Nite: App State at Louisiana (8pm / ESPN2)

*Thurs nite: NC State hosting Syracuse (8pm)

Brushy Mountain Apple Festival

Happening this Saturday in North Wilkesboro

The annual festival pays tribute to the area’s apple heritage

Greensboro Aquatic Center offering kids a chance to be mermaids

The center is offering mermaid certification courses.

Check out the dates and times in October and November on the News Blog!

The certification dates are Oct. 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498.

Headline of the Morning

“Coastal Living is good for your Mental Health”

Enough Said…

The 137th annual Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

WBFJ will be broadcasting LIVE from the Gazebo all 10 days of the DC Fair.

Stop by the WBFJ Gazebo and play “PLINKO with a Purpose”

The Midway will have five new rides this year

Four new rides for kids – The Circus Train, the Helicopter, Sky Fighter and Dizzy Dragons – and one for older riders, the Space Shuttle.

Yesterday Village

NEW: An educational demonstration of old-fashioned broom-making techniques.

Gates open at 9am on these specific days…

Monday (Oct 07) Education Day (Free Face painting at the WBFJ Gazebo)

Tuesday (Oct 08) Senior Citizens Day

Wednesday (Oct 09) Special Education Day

WBFJ / Crisis Control Ministries Day

*5 non-perishable food items per person gets you into the DCFair + the grandstand concert

Safety: Expanded security measures

Individuals and their bags will be “scanned” as they are entering the Winston-Salem fairgrounds. VIP parking is offered using the www.FanParkapp.com

*The Dixie Classic Fair – October 4th through October 13th.