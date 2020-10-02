Friday News – October 02, 2020

WBFJ @ THE DRIVE-THRU Carolina Classic FAIR – broadcasting LIVE

*11am – 7pm today through SUN OCT 4. Details at www.wbfj.fm

WBFJ hosting the “Loose Change Toss” benefitting the local Salvation Army.

*Enter at Gate 9 off 27th street

5 non-perishable food items (suggested) benefitting Crisis Control Ministry

Breaking: President Trump and first lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19.

The President and First Lady will be in quarantine over the next 14 days.

Vice President Pence and wife Karen tested negative for the virus this morning.

Easing restrictions: North Carolina moving into Phase 3 of today at 5 pm.

Phase 3 should last through Oct. 23, 2020.

NOTE: Face coverings are still required.

FAQ regarding Phase 3 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Update: Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools moving into Plan B.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approving a gradual move for students from remote learning to a blend of in-person and remote classes.

Positive tests for COVID-19 must be -5% for 10 consecutive days in Forsyth County.

*Those attending Career & Tech Education classes return to the classroom on Oct. 5.

Elementary schools will then begin their phased return with Pre-K starting Oct. 26, followed by grades K-3 on Nov. 2. Fourth- and fifth-graders will return on Nov. 16.

These students will attend school four days a week with Wednesdays being used for remote learning to enable schools to undergo deep cleaning, the school district said.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Wake Forest hosting Campbell TONIGHT at 7pm

UPDATE: The App State / Louisiana football game scheduled for this Wednesday has been ‘postponed’ til December (4 or 5) due to COVID-19.

Next up: Mountaineers at Georgia Southern on Wednesday OCT 14.

Election 2020: Lots of important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog including…

Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020

Reminder: You now have thru Monday, OCTOBER 5 to fill out the 2020 US Census.

Fact: Having reliable transportation is essential.

Getting to work, the grocery store and doctor appointments can be difficult if you don’t have your own vehicle. Wheels4Hope is a car donation program serving families in the Triad for over eight years.

Alert: Car donations are down, but the demand is bigger than ever!

Donate your unwanted used cars and help families hit hard by the pandemic.

All car donations are tax-deductible.

Wheels4Hope will even remove the car for you.

Call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130. www.Wheels4Hope.org

Do you have an old bike that needs a new ‘home’?

David Parsons with MissionCenterNC.org will take your OLD bicycles and repurpose them for local kids in need. You can drop off or David will arrange a pick-up! Details on the News Blog. Phone: 336-399-7613 Email: David@MissionCenterNC.org

Update: The EPA recently approved Pine-Sol effective in killing the COVID-19 virus.

The company recommends using the product full strength with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. For wet surfaces, let stand 10 minutes, and then rinse.

Online shopping tips to help you save money

The last six months have been like no other, most of us have had to adjust our routines.

Our shopping habits. And our finances.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, a majority of Americans (81%) plan to shop ‘more’ online over the next year…

Check the NEWS BLOG for money saving tips while shopping online.

Comparison shop

Sign up for the store’s loyalty program

Shop at home and pick up in-store

Know when to buy

Leave your online cart

Best time to buys THESE products (by month)…

October – Outdoor furniture, Jeans and Candy

November – Electronics, Home appliances and Tools

December – Electronics as well as Toys and Christmas decorations

