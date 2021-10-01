Search
Friday News, October 01, 2021

Verne HillOct 01, 2021

Warm days to Cool nights’ at the Carolina Classic Fair

                   Gates open at 11am this morning.

Partly sunny…High 75

 

US Postal Service will slow down some mail delivery starting today (OCT 1).

The changes, which include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours are part of a 10-year plan to sustain the delivery service.

BTW: Within a local area, standard delivery time for a single-piece of first-class mail will remain at two days. Longer if mailed to California.  https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/29/politics/usps-mail-slowdown/index.html

 

The CDC is urging women who are pregnant and those who have recently given birth to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/29/health/pregnancy-covid-vaccine-cdc-wellness/index.html

 

Re-election: Bobby Kimbrough Jr. will run for a 2nd term as Sherriff of Forsyth County. The announcement made earlier in the week.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/kimbrough-is-running-for-re-election-as-the-sheriff-of-forsyth-county/article

 

How much should items cost at the ‘dollar store’??

Dollar Tree will begin selling ‘more stuff for more than a dollar’.

Dollar Tree which also owns the Family Dollar chain is offering items at $1.25 and $1.50 at some locations for the first time. It will also add $3 and $5 items to more stores.  https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/29/business/dollar-tree-prices/index.html

 

Happy 50th -Disney World opened to the public on this date (OCT 1, 1971)

https://journalnow.com/travel/disney-world-opened-50-years-ago-these-workers-never-left/article

 

Headline of the Morning

Bacon prices have skyrocketed to record levels, and they might not go down anytime soon

Bacon is more expensive than it has been in the past 40 years.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/29/economy/bacon-prices-skyrocketing-pork/index.html

 

What to buy in October (to save some money) from Nerd Wallet

*Outdoor furniture

*Blue Jeans

*Candy? (Deals will pop up at the end of the month)

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month

 

Question: Is there any PUMPKIN in PUMPKIN SPICE?

Short answer… NO.

So what is in Pumpkin Spice?

A combination of cinnamon, ginger, clove, nutmeg and allspice.

www.wfmynews2.com/video/news/verify/fact-checking-if-pumpkin-spice-contains-any-pumpkin/

 

 

 

High School Football:  Mount Tabor will not play its game against East Forsyth scheduled for this Friday (Oct 1) due to Covid cases on the Spartan team.  Rescheduling options are being discussed

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/mount-tabor-wont-be-able-to-play-east-forsyth-on-friday-because-of-covid-19/

 

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools continues its

‘clear bag policy’ for ‘ALL after school events’ including football games!

https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/121334

Acceptable: Clear, gallon-sized zip storage bags and Clear totes (12”x 6”x 12”).

*Chairs + blankets will still be allowed at events but are subject to search.

 

 

 

Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road

…has been CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole.

*Crews should have the road back open by 5pm today (OCT 1)

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695

 

Heading to the beach? Myrtle Beach area…

Expect an elevated ‘rip current risk’ this weekend thanks to Hurricane Sam.

 

 

 

Today is National Body Language Day.

 

SECCA will celebrate its 65th birthday with a ‘party’ on its back lawn this Saturday evening.  INFO: https://tinyurl.com/f958j95a

            *SECCA = Southern Center for Contemporary Art

 

Vote now:  The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)!  The Salem Parkway renovation is the only North Carolina project among 12 finalists nationwide.

*Go to the voting link on our News Blog https://bit.ly/3kImarg then ‘Vote for this Project’.

*Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salems-salem-parkway-is-up-for-a-national-award-heres-how-you-can-vote/

 

When all else fails, order pizza?

An elementary school principal in Pennsylvania ordered pizza for his 400 students when staffing issues resulted in no food services staff members being available to distribute meals earlier in the week. *Quick thinking!!

https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/principal-orders-pizza-400-students-staffing-issues

 

“Take the Money and Run?”

A well-known Danish artist was given $84,000 by a museum to use in a work of art. When he delivered the finished product, it was not as promised.

Instead, the artist, Jens Haaning, gave the Kunsten Museum in Denmark two blank canvases – titled “Take the Money and Run.”  The museum director said he wants the money returned on January 16, 2022, or “they will see Mr Haaning in court…”

www.cbsnews.com/news/jens-haaning-take-the-money-and-run-blank-canvases-kunsten-museum-modern-art-denmark/

 

 

Just a reminder:

Enrollment for Medicare opens October 15 (and ends Dec 7) for coverage in 2022.

And open enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

 

The Surry County Historical Society has canceled its Sonker Festival, which was scheduled for this Saturday in Mount Airy due to Covid-19.

The festival celebrates Surry’s famed cobbler-like dessert.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/the-sonker-festival-scheduled-for-saturday-in-mount-airy-has-been-canceled-due-to-covid/article

 

Are you registered to vote?

Municipal elections are coming up this Fall in North Carolina

Early Voting: October 14 – 30, 2021 / Election Day is November 2, 2021

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Check your voter registration or register now on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

 

 

 

WFU Water Tank maintenance

Water customers on the northwest side of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County may notice water pressure fluctuations or temporary discoloration in their tap water over the next week (thru Friday, Oct 8).  https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=720

 

 

“think about the good you could do for your faith if you got rich and famous. Think about what you could do for Jesus if you stopped talking about Jesus.”

-Record rep told John Cooper early in his career

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/september/skillets-john-cooper-was-told-to-stop-talking-about-jesus-hes-been-boldly-sharing-the-gospel-ever-since

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

