Friday News, OCT 27, 2017  

The final weekend of October: Scattered showers and cooler temps

UPS expects another record holiday season, with deliveries up 5% over last year, as online shopping continues to grow.

*UPS expects to deliver more than 750 million packages between Thanksgiving and December 31. At least 30 million packages will be delivered on 17 of the last 21 delivery days before Christmas. https://goo.gl/MNZodf

*The company is adding about 95,000 seasonal workers, the same as last year.

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Check out the holiday shopping deadlines for the three major U.S. shipping carriers (UPS, USPS, and FedEx), as well as the 10 most popular online shopping destinations in the US on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

World Series (Game 3): LA Dodgers vs Houston Astros in Houston (8pm Fox)

Taco Bell is offering up FREE food for stolen bases during the World Series!

*Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base in the 11th inning of Game 2, we get a FREE ‘Doritos Locos Taco’ from Taco Bell this Wednesday, Nov 1, from 2pm to 6pm. One per person! https://goo.gl/Q68QtF

Election 2017: Experts refer to this as an ‘off-year’ municipal election, but LOCAL races are VERY important! Various offices up for grabs including…

Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town

Council. Early voting is happening now through Nov 4th. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Click on your local board of elections office (by county) at the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

New: CVS Healthcare is poised to acquire health insurer Aetna, a deal worth more than $66 billion dollars. One reason for the acquisition? Amazon…

Wall Street Journal https://goo.gl/ifWxgL

*Just this week, Amazon has been approved for wholesale pharmacy licenses in at least 12 states. The licenses don’t necessarily imply that Amazon is going to sell prescription drugs, but the news was enough to make Amazon’s stock increase. FYI: Amazon will make an announcement around Thanksgiving about whether it plans to get into the prescription drug business. St. Louis Post-Dispatch https://goo.gl/N7WRDT

Still searching for a Trunk or Treat Costume idea?

One of the ‘trendiest’ costumes this season – be a Giraffe.

Searches for giraffe Halloween makeup are up 1200% on Pinterest.

The good news: The look is extremely budget-friendly: All you need is some basic makeup. Transformed you or your kids into a giraffe in under an hour.

Go to the News Blog for details: https://goo.gl/iLf4vw

Favorite candy by state: Top sweet treats for North Carolina include…

#1 M&Ms #2 Reece’s Cups #3 Candy Corn

BTW: Monday is National Candy Corn Day https://goo.gl/D74nJL

So, what exactly IS in candy corn? (Hint: NO corn, but lots of ‘sugar’ even honey)