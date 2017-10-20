Friday News, OCT 20, 2017  

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem: Business 40 Improvement Project

Starting this Monday, Oct. 23, expect lane closures OVERNIGHT

*Both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway will be affected from 9pm to 6am daily starting Oct. 23 and continuing until early December. https://goo.gl/5v2bSw

Job Fair (FRI): The City of Winston-Salem is looking to hire more than 50 ‘heavy equipment’ operators. The Job Fair happening til 5pm at the ‘city yard’ (2000 Lowery St). Job candidates must be capable of operating heavy machinery and have appropriate licenses. Attendees will have a short interview and will be asked to demonstrate their operating skills. https://goo.gl/8cW2nq

Donation event: Helping Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico

Location: Heidi’s Uniform and Hi Athletic parking lot at 1418 S Stratford Road in Winston-Salem this Saturday (Oct 21) from 10 am – 7pm. Sponsored by ‘Piedmont Triad UNITED for Puerto Rico’ Details on the News Blog!

Peak Leaf Viewing in the Northern Mountains?

This weekend (usually around the 3rd week of October) tends to be the ‘busiest’ time of the year along the Blue Ridge Parkway for checking out the Fall color.

The highest posted speed limit along the Blue Ridge Parkway is 45 mph.

Note: The Blue Ridge Parkway is the most visited unit of the National Park Service, with more than 15 million visitors last year (2 million in October).

SOURCE: The Asheville Citizen-Times http://www.citizen-times.com

Autumn: When do YOU switch your heating and air unit to HEAT?

Finding that ‘comfortable temperature’ setting can be almost impossible.

*Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory reviewed 24 studies on workplace temperatures and found that about 71 degrees was optimal for people who are working (while seated) in an office. The Department of Energy suggests that

68 degrees is a general recommendation for thermostat settings at home.

NOTE: Setting your thermostat roughly ten degrees lower can save anywhere from 15 to 20 percent on your energy bills each year. https://goo.gl/Lx9wJ3

Alert: Kernersville police say thieves are stealing catalytic converters right out from under cars in the Triad. Thieves can remove your catalytic converter in minutes, leaving you a $300 dollar mechanic bill to get a new one.

Honda Accords are the most targeted car. https://goo.gl/SuwBCp

Should be great viewing weather for the Orionid meteor shower this weekend. The latest meteor shower should be visible both tonight and Saturday nights. The best viewing will be between midnight and dawn. https://goo.gl/SHDMCy

If you miss this one, more meteor showers will happen in November and December.

FREE Medicare workshop set for this Monday (Oct. 23)

Hosted by the Shepherd’s Center / 5:30-7:30pm this Monday at the Walkertown Branch Library. Registration is required. (336) 748-0217 https://goo.gl/X5x8F1

The Woolly Worm Festival happens this Saturday in Banner Elk.

The ‘winning’ woolly worm gets bragging rights to this winter’s weather.

And its all about the colors: A typical caterpillar has 13 segments, each believed to correspond to a week in winter. If a segment is light brown, that means the week will be mild. If a segment is black, that means a harsh, cold week.

We will announce the ‘winner’ on Monday… www.woollyworm.com

The Carolina Balloon Festival at the Statesville airport this weekend

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Hot Air Balloons will fly into the site early in the morning (between 8 – 9:30am) and launch out late afternoon (4 – 5pm) each day weather permitting.

*An evening ‘GLOW’ will happen on Saturday between 6:30 and 7:30pm.

http://www.carolinaballoonfest.com/schedule.html

Volunteers Needed: Hospice of Davidson County needs patient-family and receptionist volunteers for service in its administrative offices, home care and the Hinkle Hospice House. An orientation / training session for those interested from 6 to 9 p.m. this Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 23-24).

Location: 200 Hospice Way, Lexington. Call (336) 475-5444

The High Point City Council is making it clear, the proposed baseball stadium project is moving forward with or without the support of the Guilford County Commissioners. Council members decided that the city could take on 40% of the project debt by itself. The remaining 60% of the project is expected to be paid for by parking + ticket surcharges, naming rights and the lease for the team. https://goo.gl/zqeQWw

BREAKING: GOV MANDATES OPEN BATHROOMS ACROSS NC?

NC Governor Roy Cooper took sweeping action on Wednesday issuing an Executive Order that will allow (transgendered individuals) open access to bathrooms of their choice across the state. Details at the News Blog https://goo.gl/UEuhBs