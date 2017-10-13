Friday News, OCT 13, 2017    

Traffic Alert: Downtown High Point…

Fall ‘International Home Furnishings Market’ October 14 – 18

Beginning this Saturday (OCT 14), the DMV office on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem will be open from 8am to noon on Saturday mornings! The office will offer regular road tests on Saturdays, with some exceptions. https://goo.gl/eWNv4c

‘A Place Where Boys Can Be Boys’

Trail Life USA (a Christian outdoor adventure, character and leadership program for boys and young men, K-12) pledges to keep its ‘affirming’ boys focus as Boy Scouts of America announces it will start welcoming girls in 2018? https://goo.gl/8jSEyq

The California wildfires have claimed at least 31 lives and destroyed about 3,500 homes and businesses since last weekend in roughly 8 counties. Air quality warnings have been elevated to “very unhealthy” levels. -NPR

*The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services has deployed multiple teams to provide meal services at evacuation centers in multiple counties throughout Northern California. 100% of your gift will be used in support of our relief efforts. Donate Now: https://goo.gl/VekSGz

Not so good news out of the Sunshine State: Florida’s agriculture commissioner says there will be fewer Florida vegetables on Thanksgiving tables and a shortage of poinsettias at Christmas due to Hurricane Irma. -CNN

NFL: The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Carolina Panthers 28-23 last night at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are now 4-2 on the season

Bad News: Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is being evaluated for a possible concussion. -Fox News

Rave Reviews has named ‘Lexington Barbecue’ one of the 50 most iconic restaurants in the U.S. In a statement: Lexington Barbecue is a “longtime fixture” and a restaurant to be “enjoyed and treasured.” https://goo.gl/QW5Rbq

Community Event: Prayer, Unity and Worship Celebration

This Saturday (OCT 14) at the Breeden Insurance Amphitheater in Lexington

Noon to 4pm. Organized by ‘Without Walls’ a collective of 12 local Christian congregations. https://goo.gl/DW5hCv The Dispatch https://goo.gl/jsCMhL

A Celebration of Life Service for longtime coach Mike Lambros

will be held at Faith Church of Midway this Saturday (OCT 14) at 11am.

The family will receive friends following the service.

To livestream the service, visit faithofmidway.com.

Donations in memory of Coach Lambros can be made to the

Mike Lambros Scholarship Fund through North Davidson High School…

Mike Lambros June 26, 1953 – September 29, 2017

BTW: Mike Lambros went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 29, 2017. He passed peacefully at his home after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Sharon and their son, Josh of Asheville.

Details + Directions: http://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net/obituary/jame-mike-lambros