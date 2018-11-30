Friday News, November 30, 2018 

Above normal temperatures for the first weekend of December

Winter officially begins Friday, December 21, 2018

Study: Being generous makes you happy–and makes your kids generous, too.

Take away: Parents who give back have kids who give back. Source: Fidelity Charitable

Today (Nov 30) marks the end of the (busy) Atlantic Hurricane Season.

We survived 15 named storms from Alberto to Oscar. Eight of those strengthened into hurricanes. Two storms that impacted NC: Florence in September and Michael in October. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/the-hurricane-season-is-finally-over-here-are-the-storms/article_33c7bcb8-0b49-54b5-b227-9b6edab163be.html

Traffic Alert: Business 40 will be (temporarily) closed between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue this weekend so that workers can demolish parts of the West Fourth Street overpass. The closure: 5am Saturday morning through 4pm Sunday.

Parking Tax? Well, Yes! Churches and other historically tax-exempt organizations will now have to file federal and likely state income tax returns according to a recently unearthed provision in the newly instituted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017. A nonprofit organization that simply allows its employees to park in a parking lot or garage that is part of the organization’s facilities will be subject to a 21% income tax on the cost of the parking provided. The law applies to all non-profits of all persuasions.

The total number of church and nonprofit employees in the U.S. is approximately 15 million or 15 million parking spaces. http://www.ecfa.org/Content/Nonprofit-Parking-Tax-Update

Sobering: 1 in 3 American adults have pre-diabetes.

After age 40 certain health risks increase, as can some unhealthy behaviors which may contribute to prediabetes. It’s common knowledge that type 2 diabetes is a serious health concern. But far fewer people know about prediabetes. *Answer these 6 questions to see if you’re at risk (at the News Blog).

Natalie Grant testified on the reality of modern slavery before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations earlier in the week. “I commit my life to Proverbs 31:8 which says ‘speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Ensure justice for those being crushed. I have seen those who are crushed and I say to you that together we must do whatever it takes to give them justice.” *View more on the News Blog

New Tax Law: Things to consider before the end of the year.

The new tax law is adding a wrinkle to traditional end-of-year money moves.

The higher standard deduction – $12,000 for singles and married couples filing separately, $18,000 for heads of household and $24,000 for married couples filing jointly – means many more of us can ditch itemizing our 2018 federal tax returns. TurboTax estimates that 90% of returns will take the standard deduction, up from 70% last filing season. That means you probably should focus on year-end tax strategies that first lower taxable income, rather than maximize tax deductions. Read more… https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/11/29/money-moves-2018-before-year-end/2065915002/

Although water freezes at 32 degrees, indoor rinks are usually kept in the neighborhood of 17 to 24 degrees at the ice.

FYI: The standard air temperature for an indoor rink is around 65 degrees.

WBFJ Ice Skating Afternoon at the Annex this Saturday in Winston-Salem

FREE Parking. Bundle up if you coming to the Annex.

Wear layers if you will be ice skating J

FREE EVENT: “Share the Health Fair” this Saturday (DEC 01) from 10 til 4pm at the Downtown Health Plaza in Winston-Salem. The FREE Health Fair hosted by Wake Forest Baptist Medical School includes health screenings, vision screenings, flu shots, blood sugar and cholesterol tests, legal and financial counseling, and so much more!

Spanish-language interpreters will also be on-hand.

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018. You could help someone with a life-threatening disease or injury. You could literally help save more than one life. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Want to beat the Christmas rush? Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/online-shopping/shipping-deadlines-christmas-2018

The Old Salem Candle Tea is a Christmas tradition for many…

Dates and times on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Admission is $5, $1 for children 12 and under.

Breaking: Marriott says its guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million guests. The company is giving guests a free membership to WebWatcher, a personal information monitoring service. https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/30/tech/marriott-hotels-hacked/index.html

College Football: Mountaineers VS the Ragin’ Cajuns

Sun Belt Football Championship Game: App State hosting Louisiana on Saturday in Boone. Noon kick off on ESPN…

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/five-things-to-know-about-app-state-s-sun-belt/article_8b74ee36-4d2a-5e4d-8f9a-dac2e301dc44.html

Feeling stressed? Focus. For just 5 minutes.

Whether it’s decorating or baking or wrapping, if you really focus, your mind will start to get lost in that activity and you’ll feel more relaxed. -Woman’s World

When your favorite Christmas song comes on…no need to sing—just hum. Experts tell us that Humming for one minute triggers a vibration in your inner ear that soothes your brain waves. So HUM away! -Woman’s World