Friday News, November 22, 2019  

Friday News, November 22, 2019  

Verne Hill Nov 22, 2019  

Operation Christmas Child / National Collection Week continues through this Monday, NOV 25

 Political angst? Just bring up politics can usher in an argument.  Talking politics at the dinner table over the holidays is bound to cause tension among some families.  More than half of Americans say talking about politics with people they disagree with is generally stressful and frustrating, according to a 2018 Pew study.

Good News: Just 29% of Americans who are attending a Thanksgiving dinner said politics is somewhat likely to be talked about…

Check out this helpful article on “How to navigate awkward political

conversations at the Thanksgiving table” on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/11/21/thanksgiving-tips-talking-trump-politics-family-over-dinner/4193745002/

 

Giving Gripes?  Franklin Graham reached out to Dan Cathy with Chick-Fil-A…

CFA announced earlier this week that in 2020 the company is re-organizing its charitable giving into 3 areas: fighting hunger and homelessness and supporting education.

What’s wrong with that? Right?!

“Dan was very clear that (Chick-Fil-A) has not bowed down to anyone’s demands, including the LGBTQ community. (The company) will continue to support whoever they want to support. They haven’t changed who they are or what they believe. Chick-fil-A remains committed to Christian values. Dan Cathy assured me that this isn’t going to change…”  Please pray for Christian business and leaders will stay strong and stay the course in this ultra PC world we live in!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/chick-fil-a-rsquo-s-dan-cathy-issues-blunt-response-to-accusations-of-caving-to-lgbtq-activists

 

Holiday Kitchen TIPs

-Wash all of your dish towels the day or night before, so you know you won’t run out.

-And a garbage bowl, which will save you time cooking AND cleaning.

-When hand washing dishes, start with the cleanest, least-greasy dishes first.

-If you have an incredibly dirty pot or pan with cooked on gunk that just won’t come off, try boiling a water and baking soda mixture in it.

-Get yourself a ‘bench scraper’?   That thing makes it easy to grab a bunch of stuff

from the cutting board all at once.

https://www.buzzfeed.com/nataliebrown/clever-ways-to-make-cleaning-up-from-thanksgivi?

 

Select Bancorp an eastern North Carolina community bank is opening a loan-production office on the eighth floor of the 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/select-bank-enters-forsyth-market-with-loan-production-office-in

 

Thanksgiving Facts…

78% of us will drive to our destinations VS 7% of people that will fly.

POLL: What are we (most) Thankful For?

80% Family… 77% Health… 71% Friends

 

Second Round of the State High School Football Playoffs happening tonight.

 

College Football

Wake Forest hosting Duke on Saturday evening.  Kick off at 7:30pm

App State in Boone hosting Texas State at 2:30pm on Saturday

 

 

The Chris Paul Family Foundation and the Triad Dream Center announcing their annual Operation Thanksgiving Blessing for 150 families, pre-selected from various community organizations in the Triad.

Each family will receive a box containing food for 8 meals for their family to enjoy during the Thanksgiving holiday.   A youth group comprised of young people from the Paul family, friends and the Agape Faith Church will pack and distribute the boxes on Saturday.  (Press Release)

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostMinno: A new faith-based digital media company for kids, families
WBFJ Your Family Station

