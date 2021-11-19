Friday News, November 19, 2021

Less than a week til Thanksgiving Day!

Sunset at 5:09 pm this afternoon…

Catch the Peanuts gang on PBS. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air this Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30pm.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30pm.

Update: A ‘staff shortage’ is forcing the temporary closure of the landfill for construction debris on Old Salisbury Road in southern Forsyth County.

The Old Salisbury Road landfill will close this Monday (Nov 22) and not reopen until January 31, 2022. All debris normally taken to the Old Salisbury is also accepted at Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility on west Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

*Landfill information and hours of operation at www.cityofws.org/landfills

Call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000

The City of Winston-Salem will pay ‘up to $200 per gun’ during this Saturday’s ‘gun buyback event’ (Nov 20) at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds between 9am to 1pm.

No questions asked. Weapons are to be placed in the trunk during this ‘drive-thru’ event.

RECALL: Toyota is recalling more than 227,400 Camry sedans – model years 2018 and 2019 – because they can suddenly lose the power assist in the brake system.

Headline of the Morning?

NC DOT: Salt trucks will be ready ‘for winter weather’ by December 1st.

Staffing has been a challenge, but crews will be ready.

State High School Football playoffs. Third Round TONIGHT (Fri, Nov 19)

Glenn hosting East Forsyth

North Davidson at Boiling Springs Crest

Starmount at Mt Airy

Thomasville at Mitchell

North Rowan at Robbinsville

East Surry hosting Maiden

Dudley hosting Kings Mountain

College Football: Wake Forest at Clemson this Saturday (Nov 20) at Noon.

College Hoops: Wake Forest men’s basketball team

*Up next for the Deacs: NC A&T this Saturday afternoon (4pm) in Winston-Salem.

Did you lose your sense of smell from Covid-19? You’re not alone…

An estimated 1.6 million people in the US who had Covid-19 have lost or had a change in their sense of smell that has lasted for more than 6 months.

A new study suggests most people recover their sense of smell eventually, but some may never regain it.

Some long Covid clinics have been offering a kind of physical therapy for the nose and re-training people’s sense of smell by exposing them to certain odors so they can try and relearn them. Studies show this can work for some people, but not everyone.

A 13-year-old boy who needed a bone marrow transplant due to a rare blood disorder decided to use his Make-A-Wish gift in a way that would – help others.

“Abraham” and his mother Miriam have a passion for helping the homeless of their community in Jackson, Mississippi.

So when Abraham found out that he qualified for Make-A-Wish, he already knew what he wanted to do…feeding his community.

The foundation assisted Abraham in September and he was able to provide meals for almost 80 people. In addition, the organization will continue to help him provide meals once a month until August of 2022.

Make-A-Wish did give him a few gifts in addition to his request including a laptop, ring light, and microphone so he could start his own YouTube channel.

Expert: You may be drinking your coffee all wrong?

Don’t drink coffee as soon as you wake up

Health experts suggest that drinking coffee right after you wake up can blunt your body’s natural energy levels. Based on research from several studies, that the best time to have your first cup of coffee is about 60-90 minutes after you wake up.

Choose the right ingredients

Coffee beans have different caffeine levels depending on how they’re roasted.

If you’re feeling sluggish and are looking for a stronger energy boost, reach for coffee labeled “light roast. The darker you roast the coffee, the more caffeine burns away.

Try a “nap-pucino”?

Latest Barna Survey: 38% of US pastors have considered leaving the ministry?

New research released Tuesday from The Barna Group revealing that two out of five pastors nationwide are seriously thinking about quitting the ministry.

More than 4,000 churches closed in America in 2020.

Over that same time, over 20,000 pastors left the ministry.

