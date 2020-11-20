Friday NEWS, November 19, 2020

Sunny and warmer for your weekend before Thanksgiving

Average HIGH (59 degrees). LOW (39 degrees) this time of year…

Friday: Sunrise @ 7:02am…Sunset @ 5:09pm

Saturday: Sunrise @ 7:03am…Sunset @ 5:08pm

Good News from AAA Carolinas: We will pay $2 dollars a gallon or less for regular unleaded over the Thanksgiving weekend, that’s about 44 cents less than a year ago.

COVID 19 Testing: The State Health Dept is offering more than 120 free COVID-19 community testing events statewide this weekend. A complete list on the News Blog.

NC DHHS https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.

North Carolina will continue in Phase Three restrictions through Friday, Dec 4.

NOTE: Indoor limits to personal mass-gatherings are limited to 10 individuals.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe! Details on our News Blog.

In North Carolina, the daily positive testing rates and local hospitalizations due to coronavirus are up.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

TONIGHT: Free ‘Virtual Caregiver Wellness Summit’ happening at 6:30pm.

Receive valuable information about caregiver wellness, self-care and stress relief.

You can participate by visiting the Senior Services’ website at seniorservicesinc.org or the Senior Services Facebook page. November is National Caregivers Month

*According to Mental Health America there are more than 53 million Americans who are unpaid caregivers. Being a caregiver can be challenging.

Nothing says Saturday morning breakfast like BACON!

Now you can get that aroma in giftwrap form??

Scratch-N-Sniff Bacon gift wrapping paper is available in 8-foot rolls. Only $19.99

Simply scratch and smell to release the majestic aroma of fresh cooked bacon.

Pre order: In stock Nov 27 and ships by December 1st.

https://manlymanco.com/products/bacon-scented-wrapping-paper

College Football this Saturday

ACC: Clemson at Florida State (Noon)

Virginia Tech at PITT (4pm)

Liberty University at NC State (7:30pm)

App State at Coastal Carolina – noon

Reminder: The Wake – Duke game has been ‘cancelled’ for Saturday due to COVID

WFU football schedule: Nov. 28 at Louisville. Dec. 5 Miami. Dec. 12 Notre Dame

‘Peanuts’ back on broadcast TV?

PBS (in a deal with Apple TV) will air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (on Sunday, November 22) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on December 13) – ad Free.

The holiday specials will also stream on Apple TV+

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available starting November 18 and free to watch from November 25-27. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which will be available December 4 and stream for free from December 11-13.

*Apple TV+ currently has the rights to all Peanuts content.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/18/entertainment/peanuts-charlie-brown-apple-pbs/index.html

Whole Foods and Progressive Insurance are collaborating in the “Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.” Basically, anybody who buys a whole uncooked turkey from Whole Foods between now and this Sunday, Nov 22, 2020 is eligible to apply for a FREE $35 Whole Foods gift card if the cooking process doesn’t go – as planned. To apply for it, you have to provide three pieces of information: your Whole Foods receipt, a photo of the charred turkey, and a description of why it counts as a ‘cooking fail ’ .

Whole Foods will accept submissions on Nov 26 (Thanksgiving) and Nov 27

(Black Friday). Gift cards will be awarded to the first 1,000 ‘qualifying’ participants. https://turkeyprotectionplan.com/

Will social distancing weaken my immune system? In short, NO!

Some worry that a lack of contact with others will weaken their immune system.

Experts assure us that even when we’re staying 6 feet from others or spending more time at home, our bodies are continuously responding to plenty of bacteria and other germs that inhabit indoor and outdoor environments.

“We’re constantly exposed to microbes,” says one immune system researcher at Yale University. “Our immune system is always being triggered.”

NOTE: Experts say that if you are looking to boost your immune health during the pandemic should practice habits such as stress management, healthy eating, regular exercise and getting enough sleep.

https://myfox8.com/news/no-social-distancing-wont-weaken-your-immune-system/

Seasonal Samplings 😊

The festive Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are back for a limited time at participating Chick0Fil-A restaurants.

https://www.chick-fil-a.com/news/chick-fil-a-brings-back-two-seasonal-menu-favorites–and-offers-giftable-ideas-for-the-holidays

New: Pepsi has unveiled a holiday flavor of its own — Pepsi Apple Pie.

Pepsi ‘Apple Pie’ carries “a hint of cinnamon and the crispness of a fresh apple.” https://comicbook.com/irl/news/new-pepsi-flavor-apple-pie-revealed/

New: Cinnabon is selling whole pints of their iconic frosting.

The limited-edition 13-oz Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pints are available at participating Cinnabon mall bakeries and food delivery providers for $5.99.

www.Cinnabon.com/locations. https://www.foodbeast.com/news/cinnabon-whole-frosting-pints/

Uptown Christmas is happening this Sunday afternoon in Uptown Lexington.

The Sunday event happening 1-6pm. Shoppers are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will provide free assistance during the annual Medicare open enrollment period which is taking place through Dec. 7. One-hour appointments will be offered during the period subject to the availability of counselors. Appointments are required. Call 336-748-0217

NOAA Weather and the Farmers’ Almanac are in agreement!

This Winter is expected to be warmer and drier than average.

Want snow? Head to the Northeast.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-tips/weather/farmers-almanacs-winter-predictions-2020

UPDATE: Guilford County Schools will move to ‘remote learning’ for all students for the week after Thanksgiving – in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday. Remote learning for all students will take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Most employees will work from home during that time.

GCS calendars have been updated to reflect the change.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-schools-will-move-to-remote-learning-for-all-students-for-the-week-after-thanksgiving/

No spectators: That’s the official word. No fans will be allowed in the Gaines Center for WSSU basketball games. The Rams’ women’s and men’s basketball teams have non-conference games lined up in December, but the school hasn’t released a schedule because of the uncertainty of COVID-19.

https://journalnow.com/no-spectators-will-be-allowed-in-gaines-center-for-wssu-basketball-games/

How common is your password?

According to the internet security company NordPass, the most common password is “123456”. FACT: That password has been breached (or hacked) over 23 million times!

*The company recently released the list of most popular passwords including…

“111111,” “123123,” “picture1,” “password,” “qwerty,” “abc123,” “million2,” and “iloveyou.” If your password is among the top 200, NordPass cybersecurity expert Chad Hammond encourages you to change it immediately.

https://www.wrcbtv.com/story/42936048/how-common-is-your-password

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Check out our interview with Dr. Clancy Clark, surgical oncology specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Health explaining the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the US and about 7% of all cancer deaths. Details: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Condition/p/Pancreatic-Cancer