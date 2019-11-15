Friday News, November 15, 2019  

Below normal temperatures through the weekend…

AAA: Cold Weather Driving Tips. Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread. Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times. https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xcw4GvlKjmY

NC DOT: Harper Road and Highway 801 off I-40 will remain OPEN

during the Tanglewood Festival of Lights. The lights come on TONIGHT!

The Tanglewood Festival of Lights runs nightly (6pm til 11pm) thru January 1st.

Contractors working on the Business 40 renovation in downtown Winston-Salem can maximize their incentives by getting the freeway open to traffic by December 31. But, it all depends on the weather! Pat Ivey, with the N.C. DOT, stating that “workers can’t pave with asphalt when it is as cold as it has been in recent days…”

Good News

Brookstown Ave could reopen under a new Bus 40 overpass by Thanksgiving…

The new Cherry Street bridge could open in early December.

The new Marshall Street bridge should be open by early 2020.

*Business 40 has been closed through downtown since Nov. 17, 2018.

Free health screenings and other health-related services will be available this Saturday (Nov 16) during that annual ‘Share the Health’ Fair.

Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Location: Downtown Health Plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Times: 8am to 2pm

The FREE event is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level.

The Outer Banks could see heavy flooding and gale force winds this weekend as the result of a storm developing along the North Carolina coast. High winds could cause power outages and minor flooding for other parts of Eastern North Carolina.

The dangerous weather is likely to last through Sunday.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system will feature all its K-12 schools Saturday during its School Showcase. The School Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building at 410 Deacon Blvd. For free parking, participants should enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive.

The event replaces the Magnet Fair that previously showcased magnet schools.

Games to Watch: First Round of State High School Playoffs

Mount Tabor, Parkland, Glenn and Davie have home games in Round 1.

State High School Play-Offs: Thursday night games

Reidsville advances

Ledford out…

Follow Up: A Southern California high school will remained closed Friday as authorities continue their investigation after a 16-year-old student fatally shot two classmates and wounded three others. The suspect shot himself during the 16-second attack on Thursday morning at a school 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The incident was the 30th shooting attack at a school this year (according to the gun safety group Everytown).

Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University will have its holiday plant sale beginning this Wednesday (Nov 20) in the greenhouse.

The sale will continue Monday thru Saturday til Dec. 21 (10am – 5pm).

Plants for sale include poinsettias and Christmas cactus. INFO: 336-758-5593.

College Football

The Deacs travel to Death Valley vs #3 Clemson on Saturday. Kick off at 3:30pm (ABC).

#25 App State at Georgia State on Saturday. Kick off at 7:30pm

Georgia State has beaten Tennessee this year, while the Mountaineers have beaten both North Carolina and South Carolina! This is a battle for the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division.https://www.wataugademocrat.com/sports/local_sports/mountaineers-brace-for-georgia-state-rushing-attack/

NFL: Panthers vs New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Kick off at 1pm

*The Panthers are now 5-4 on the season.

App State men’s basketball is venturing down the mountain to play in the Spartan Invitational tournament in Greensboro.

The Mountaineers will play UNCG this Monday.

Rap megastar Kanye West will head to Houston, Texas on Sunday for a live interview at Joel Osteen’s “Lakewood Church.” Kanye is expected to talk about the impact Jesus Christ has had on his life in recent times.

BTW: The service will be broadcast live on Sirius-XM.

The American Bible Society has given away 6,000 Bibles around the world to Kanye West fans in less than two weeks – for free.

The offer was for 1,000 free Bibles thru October 30, but the demand was so strong the society has extended the offer until November 22.

