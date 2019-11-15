Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, November 15, 2019  

Friday News, November 15, 2019  

Verne HillNov 15, 2019Comments Off on Friday News, November 15, 2019  

Like

Below normal temperatures through the weekend…

 

AAA: Cold Weather Driving Tips.   Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.  Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.                        https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xcw4GvlKjmY

 

NC DOT: Harper Road and Highway 801 off I-40 will remain OPEN

during the Tanglewood Festival of Lights.   The lights come on TONIGHT!

The Tanglewood Festival of Lights runs nightly (6pm til 11pm) thru January 1st.

http://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#contact

 

Contractors working on the Business 40 renovation in downtown Winston-Salem can maximize their incentives by getting the freeway open to traffic by December 31. But, it all depends on the weather!  Pat Ivey, with the N.C. DOT, stating that “workers can’t pave with asphalt when it is as cold as it has been in recent days…”

Good News

Brookstown Ave could reopen under a new Bus 40 overpass by Thanksgiving…

The new Cherry Street bridge could open in early December.

The new Marshall Street bridge should be open by early 2020.

*Business 40 has been closed through downtown since Nov. 17, 2018.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/will-cold-weather-delay-business-reopening/

 

Free health screenings and other health-related services will be available this Saturday (Nov 16) during that annual ‘Share the Health’ Fair.

Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Location: Downtown Health Plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Times: 8am to 2pm

The FREE event is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2019/11/Share-the-Health-Fair-to-Offer-Free-Screenings-and-Other-Services

 

The Outer Banks could see heavy flooding and gale force winds this weekend as the result of a storm developing along the North Carolina coast.  High winds could cause power outages and minor flooding for other parts of Eastern North Carolina.

The dangerous weather is likely to last through Sunday.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/outer-banks-threatened-by-powerful-storm–foot-surge-possible/

 

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system will feature all its K-12 schools Saturday during its School Showcase.  The School Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building at 410 Deacon Blvd. For free parking, participants should enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive.

The event replaces the Magnet Fair that previously showcased magnet schools.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ws-fcs-to-hold-school-showcase-saturday-featuring-all-of/

 

Games to Watch: First Round of State High School Playoffs

Mount Tabor, Parkland, Glenn and Davie have home games in Round 1.

State High School Play-Offs: Thursday night games

Reidsville advances

Ledford out…

 

 

Follow Up:  A Southern California high school will remained closed Friday as authorities continue their investigation after a 16-year-old student fatally shot two classmates and wounded three others.   The suspect shot himself during the 16-second attack on Thursday morning at a school 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.   The incident was the 30th shooting attack at a school this year (according to the gun safety group Everytown).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/11/15/santa-clarita-shooting-saugus-high-school-what-we-know/4197964002/

 

Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University will have its holiday plant sale beginning this Wednesday (Nov 20) in the greenhouse.

The sale will continue Monday thru Saturday til Dec. 21 (10am – 5pm).

Plants for sale include poinsettias and Christmas cactus. INFO: 336-758-5593.

 

 

College Football

The Deacs travel to Death Valley vs #3 Clemson on Saturday. Kick off at 3:30pm (ABC).

 

#25 App State at Georgia State on Saturday.  Kick off at 7:30pm

Georgia State has beaten Tennessee this year, while the Mountaineers have beaten both North Carolina and South Carolina!  This is a battle for the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division.https://www.wataugademocrat.com/sports/local_sports/mountaineers-brace-for-georgia-state-rushing-attack/

 

NFL: Panthers vs New Orleans Saints on Sunday.  Kick off at 1pm

*The Panthers are now 5-4 on the season.

 

 

App State men’s basketball is venturing down the mountain to play in the Spartan Invitational tournament in Greensboro.

The Mountaineers will play UNCG this Monday.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-beats-east-carolina-now-prepares-for-invitational-at/article_61f0033a-b807-574f-94c7-78ae19272ef3.html

 

 

Rap megastar Kanye West will head to Houston, Texas on Sunday for a live interview at Joel Osteen’s “Lakewood Church.”   Kanye is expected to talk about the impact Jesus Christ has had on his life in recent times.

BTW: The service will be broadcast live on Sirius-XM.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/kanye-west-to-give-interview-at-joel-osteens-houston-megachurch-this-weekend

The American Bible Society has given away 6,000 Bibles around the world to Kanye West fans in less than two weeks – for free.  

The offer was for 1,000 free Bibles thru October 30, but the demand was so strong the society has extended the offer until November 22.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/american-bible-society-gives-thousands-of-free-bibles-to-kanye-west-fans-hungry-to-learn-about-god

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDaydreaming is a good thing
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: The Power of a Simple Shoebox Gift…

Verne HillNov 15, 2019

NOV 17: One Year Anniversary since the Closing of Bus 40

Verne HillNov 15, 2019

ABS: Thousands of Bibles have been given to Kayne Fans?

Verne HillNov 15, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2019
Operation Christmas Child 2019
Nov 15 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes